International Mother Language Day 2021: Some of the best quotes to celebrate February 21

If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to a man his own language, that goes to his heart - Nelson Mandela

Being exposed to the existence of other languages increases the perception that the world is populated by people who not only speak differently from oneself but whose cultures and philosophies are other than one’s own. Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry but by demonstrating that all people cry, laugh, eat, worry and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try to understand each other, we may even become friends - Maya Angelou

A special kind of beauty exists which is born in language, of language, and for language. – Gaston Bachelard

Language is wine upon the lips - Virginia Woolf

I always regret the loss of any language, because languages ​​are the lineage of nations. -

Samuel Johnson

For me, words are a form of action, capable of influencing change. – Ingrid Bengis

To have another language is to possess a second soul. – Charlemagne