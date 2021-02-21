MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

International Mother Language Day 2021: Some of the best quotes to celebrate February 21

International Mother Language Day 2021: Here are some of the best quotes that be shared by you.

Moneycontrol News
February 21, 2021 / 11:11 AM IST
If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to a man his own language, that goes to his heart - Nelson Mandela (Image: Reuters)
If you talk to a man in a language he understands, that goes to his head. If you talk to a man his own language, that goes to his heart - Nelson Mandela
(Image: Reuters)
Being exposed to the existence of other languages increases the perception that the world is populated by people who not only speak differently from oneself but whose cultures and philosophies are other than one’s own. Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry but by demonstrating that all people cry, laugh, eat, worry and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try to understand each other, we may even become friends - Maya Angelou
Being exposed to the existence of other languages increases the perception that the world is populated by people who not only speak differently from oneself but whose cultures and philosophies are other than one’s own. Perhaps travel cannot prevent bigotry but by demonstrating that all people cry, laugh, eat, worry and die, it can introduce the idea that if we try to understand each other, we may even become friends - Maya Angelou
A special kind of beauty exists which is born in language, of language, and for language. – Gaston Bachelard
A special kind of beauty exists which is born in language, of language, and for language. – Gaston Bachelard
Language is wine upon the lips - Virginia Woolf
Language is wine upon the lips - Virginia Woolf
I always regret the loss of any language, because languages ​​are the lineage of nations. - Samuel Johnson
I always regret the loss of any language, because languages ​​are the lineage of nations. -
Samuel Johnson
For me, words are a form of action, capable of influencing change. – Ingrid Bengis
For me, words are a form of action, capable of influencing change. – Ingrid Bengis
To have another language is to possess a second soul. – Charlemagne
To have another language is to possess a second soul. – Charlemagne
Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Language is a city to the building of which every human being brought a stone. – Ralph Waldo Emerson
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Current Affairs #India #International Mother Language Day 2021 #Quotes #Slideshow
first published: Feb 21, 2021 11:11 am

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

The Market Podcast | As we move from recession to recovery here are 3 reasons why bulls are here to stay: Trideep Bhattacharya

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.