1/9 Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoists the national flag at the historic Red Fort in New Delhi and addresses the nation on August 15. (Image: X/@narendramodi)

2/9 Continuing his tradition from 2014, PM Modi donned a multicolour turban for the Independence Day celebration, which has become his style statement over the years. (Image: PTI)

3/9 Indian army soldiers march at the 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort monument on the Independence Day in New Delhi. (Image: AP)

4/9 Indian Coast Guard personnel hoist the national flag on patrol vessel Vijaya as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign while patrolling the Bay of Bengal. (Image: PTI)

5/9 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel exchange sweets with the men of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day at the Integrated Check Post in Agartala. (Image: PTI)

6/9 Border Security Force (BSF) personnel dance as they celebrate the 77th Independence Day function at International Border Octroi Post Suchetgarh on the outskirts of Jammu. (Image: PTI)

7/9 Students of Sudarsan Sand Art School create a sand sculpture showing Chandrayaan-3 on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, at Puri beach. (Image: PTI)

8/9 A man painted in the colours of the Indian flag poses for photographs while celebrating Independence Day in Srinagar. (Image: AP)