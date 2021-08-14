MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Independence Day 2021: 11 iconic photos of India's freedom struggle

August 15, 2021 will mark India's 75th Independence Day. The Indian Independence movement began during World War I and was led by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi. On 15 August 15, 1947, India got its freedom, ending an almost 200-year British rule. Here are some iconic pictures from the years India was fighting for its freedom.

Moneycontrol News
August 14, 2021 / 07:59 AM IST
Freedom Struggle Resize 1
Followers of Mahatma Gandhi, in 1922, burned down a police station at Chauri Chaura which claimed the lives of 23 Police officers. (Image Credits: News 18)
Freedom Struggle Resize 2
In this August 10, 1942, picture, demonstrators are lying on the ground to avoid clouds of tear gas released by the police when they refused to disperse after protesting against the arrest of Gandhi and other National Congress leaders. (Image Credits: News 18)
Freedom Struggle Resize 3
The mutiny of 1857 was a revolution of sorts. The image shows a scene from the battle at Cawnpore (Kanpur) where an entire British garrison, including women and children, was wiped out. (Image Credits: News 18)
Freedom Struggle Resize 4
In this picture, Congress launches the 'Quit India' movement. Demonstrations in Madras calling for a boycott of the Simon Commission. The demonstrators are carrying black banners with the slogan 'Simon Go Back'. (Image Credits: News 18)
Freedom Struggle Resize 5
In 1930, here we see Mahatma Gandhi, and politician Sarojini Naidu, with a garland, during the Salt March protesting against the government monopoly on salt production. (Image Credits: News 18)
Freedom Struggle Resize 6
September 1, 1930: An Indian volunteer lies in front of a cartload of imported British clothes being taken to be sold in Bombay, following Gandhi's method of peaceful protest. Dissension by Indian nationalists seeking dominion status for India had reached it's peak by 1930. (Image Credits: News 18)
Freedom Struggle Resize 7
On February 20 1947, British Prime Minister Clement Attlee announced that India would be granted freedom by June 1948 to the latest. Attlee also said that the future of Princely States would be decided after the date of final transfer is decided. (Image Credits: AP Photos)
Freedom Struggle Resize 9
In this photo of September 1947, hundreds of Muslim refugees can be seen crowding on top of a train leaving New Delhi for Pakistan. After Britain ended its colonial rule over the Indian subcontinent, two independent nations were created in its place - the secular, Hindu-majority nation of India, and the Islamic republic of Pakistan. The division, widely referred to as Partition, sparked massive rioting that killed up to 1 million, while another 15 million fled their homes in one of the world’s largest-ever human migrations. (Image Credits: AP Photos)
Freedom Struggle Resize 10
On the midnight of  August 14 and August 15 1947, India and Pakistan came into existence. By August 15, India’s first Home Minister Sardar Vallabbhai Patel’s efforts had brought over 560 princely states in the Indian Union with the exceptions of Junagarh, Hyderabad and Jammu and Kashmir. (Image Credits: AFP)
Freedom Struggle Resize 11
Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru looks down on the crowd during India's Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort, New Delhi, India, 15 August 1947. (Image Credits: AP)
Freedom Struggle Resize 12
This photo shows the new Indian flag, a horizontal tricolour of saffron, white and green, flying from the minaret battlements of the historic Red Fort on 16 August 1947, after being hoisted by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India. (Image Credits: AP)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #75th Independence Day #Independence Day #Independence Day 2021 #Independence Day Images #Slideshow
first published: Aug 14, 2021 07:59 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

Future Wise | Is the online-proctored-exam system the new normal?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.