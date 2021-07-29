MARKET NEWS

In Ranthambore, a tigress reunites with her cub

Ranthambore Tiger Reserve, situated in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan, is one of the most popular national parks in India. The park is a favourite of wildlife enthusiasts because it offers a significantly higher probability of sighting tigers in the wild. Ranthambore’s most famous inhabitant was Macchli aka The Lady of Lake, which died in 2016. Another member of her linage, T-39 (christened so for identification) is all set to carry on the legacy. Also named 'Noor', owing to her dazzling beauty, she has successfully raised three litters.

July 29, 2021 / 11:37 AM IST
The shy cubs kept far from the madding tourist crowd and offered only a glimpse through the bushes, where they felt safe.
After hiding the cubs, Noor relaxed in a nearby waterhole to seek relief from the scorching mid-day heat. Tigers are the only cats that show a liking for water and they spend hours resting and playing in a waterholes during summers.
Noor came out of her resting place in the evening to survey her territory. She gave a good glimpse to the herd of tourists and then strolled across her territory.
Noor became jittery due to the presence of another tigress in her territory. Tigers are known for the Flehmen response in which an animal curls back its upper lip exposing its front teeth, inhales with the nostrils usually closed and then often holds this position for several seconds.
Noor reinforced her territory by spraying some amount of her urine. Another tigress with two cubs had inhabited the same cave an hour ago. The practice of marking it over again and tracing the same path ignited the chances of a territorial fight in the near future.
The end of an eventful day at Ranthambore.
The next day, after a long spell of languor, Noor was spotted sitting in an open field. Her golden fur glowed in the noon sunlight and that made spotting her was as difficult as finding a needle in a haystack.
Noor rose and started walking towards the main path, where a nervous wild boar was staring continuously to decide about the moment when it would start a run towards safety.
The reason for her sitting calmly in the open ground and not chasing her prey soon became clear. Two of her three cubs followed her closely towards the waterhole on the other side of the cliff. The mother and cubs disappeared likes ghosts not to be seen again until the end of day. Disturbingly, her third cub was nowhere in sight.
On the third day, Noor frantically searched for her third cub across two small hills. After half an hour of search, she spotted her third cub.
On the third day, Noor frantically searched for her third cub across two small hills. After half an hour of search, she spotted her third cub.
