Last Updated : Aug 04, 2020 04:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | This is how the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will look on completion

Ahead of Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra released first visuals of the proposed structure

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Ahead of the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple, the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra released first visuals of the proposed structure. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
The Trust posted the images on Twitter terming it to be a unique example of Indian architecture. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
The proposed model of the Ram Temple, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which will be held in Ayodhya on August 5. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
The ceremony will mark the beginning of temple construction, which could take about three years to complete. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
A look at the interiors of the proposed structure. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
The proposed model of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
The proposed model of the Ram Temple, the foundation stone laying ceremony of which will be held in Ayodhya on August 5. (Image: Twitter @ShriRamTeerth)
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 04:25 pm

