In Pics: Rising levels of Yamuna river is causing waterlogging in parts of Delhi The water level of the Yamuna remained above the danger mark of 205.33 metres on July 17, officials said. According to a Central Water Commission forecast, the water level is expected to touch 206.1 metres by 9 pm.
PTI
July 17, 2023 / 08:21 PM IST
The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.92 meters on July 17, which is still above the danger mark. The water level exceeded the danger mark on July 13 with a record of 208.44 meters. The danger mark for Delhi is 205.33 metres. (Image: PTI)
Water from the rising Yamuna flooded key roads in the national capital. Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement. (Image: Reuters)
The water from overflowing Yamuna has entered Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Indira Gandhi Stadium road, Ring Road near ITO, GT Karnal road and Old Yamuna bridge. (Image: Reuters)
Traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. (Image: Reuters)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 16 announced that the Delhi government will provide financial aid of Rs 10,000 each to the flood-affected families. (Image: Reuters)
