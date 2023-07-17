In Pics: Rising levels of Yamuna river is causing waterlogging in parts of Delhi

1/5 The water level of Yamuna was recorded at 205.92 meters on July 17, which is still above the danger mark. The water level exceeded the danger mark on July 13 with a record of 208.44 meters. The danger mark for Delhi is 205.33 metres. (Image: PTI)

2/5 Water from the rising Yamuna flooded key roads in the national capital. Ring Road stretch between Kashmere Gate and Purana Lohe Ka Pul has been flooded and closed for traffic movement. (Image: Reuters)

3/5 The water from overflowing Yamuna has entered Delhi's Chandgiram Akhada on ISBT road, Nigam Bodh Ghat road, Indira Gandhi Stadium road, Ring Road near ITO, GT Karnal road and Old Yamuna bridge. (Image: Reuters)

4/5 Traffic movement has been impaired on Mahatma Gandhi Marg between IP Flyover and Chandgi Ram Akhara, Mahatma Gandhi Marg between Kalighat Mandir and Delhi Secretariat and Outer Ring Road between Wazirabad Bridge and Chandgi Ram Akhara. (Image: Reuters)