In pics | NEET 2020 exams: Anxious students queue up outside NTA centres amid COVID restrictions

All centres conducting the examination were required to strictly follow all COVID-19 guidelines as prescribed by the Ministry of Health while conducting the examination. In Karnataka, students stand in a queue to have their vitals checked before the exam. Source: ANI One candidate giving the exam in Karnataka, is glad to be writing the exam, "We have studied so much, it is right that we are getting this opportunity to write the examination." the candidate said. Source: ANI Bihar: Students have their temperature checked in an exam centre in Patna where the NEET exam is being held. Source: ANI One candidate taking the exam in Bihar said that for a few who were showing higher temperature were asked to "relax" since it could be due to the hot weather. "We are drinking some water and trying to relax," the student said. Source: ANI The temperature of candidates being checked and social distancing norms being followed at an exam centre in Raipur, as they arrive at the examination centre to write the NEET exam. Source: ANI In Chennai, one candidate who appeared to give the exam in a centre in Mylapore said that "NEET is just another exam, if not cleared this time, we can reappear next year." Source: ANI Students follow social distancing rules while appear for the NEET exam in Chattisgarh. Source: ANI