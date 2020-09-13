172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|india|in-pics-neet-2020-exams-anxious-students-queue-up-outside-nta-centres-amid-covid-restrictions-5832661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few days left! Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Sep 13, 2020 03:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | NEET 2020 exams: Anxious students queue up outside NTA centres amid COVID restrictions

All centres conducting the examination were required to strictly follow all COVID-19 guidelines as prescribed by the Ministry of Health while conducting the examination.

Moneycontrol News
In Karnataka, students stand in a queue to have their vitals checked before the exam.

In Karnataka, students stand in a queue to have their vitals checked before the exam.  Source: ANI

One candidate giving the exam in Karnataka, is glad to be writing the exam, "We have studied so much, it is right that we are getting this opportunity to write the examination." the candidate said. Source: ANI

One candidate giving the exam in Karnataka, is glad to be writing the exam, "We have studied so much, it is right that we are getting this opportunity to write the examination." the candidate said. Source: ANI

Bihar: Students have their temperature checked in an exam centre in Patna where the NEET exam is being held.

Bihar: Students have their temperature checked in an exam centre in Patna where the NEET exam is being held. Source: ANI

One candidate taking the exam in Bihar said that for a few who were showing higher temperature were asked to "relax" since it could be due to the hot weather. Source: ANI

One candidate taking the exam in Bihar said that for a few who were showing higher temperature were asked to "relax" since it could be due to the hot weather. "We are drinking some water and trying to relax," the student said.  Source: ANI

Temperature of candidates being checked and social distancing norms being followed at an exam centre in Raipur, as they arrive at the examination centre to write the NEET exam. Source: ANI

The temperature of candidates being checked and social distancing norms being followed at an exam centre in Raipur, as they arrive at the examination centre to write the NEET exam. Source: ANI

In Chennai, one candidate who appeared to give the exam in a centre in Mylapore said that "NEET is just another exam, if not cleared this time, we can reappear next year." Source: ANI

In Chennai, one candidate who appeared to give the exam in a centre in Mylapore said that "NEET is just another exam, if not cleared this time, we can reappear next year." Source: ANI

Students follow social distancing rules while appear for the NEET exam in Chandigarh

Students follow social distancing rules while appear for the NEET exam in Chattisgarh. Source: ANI

First Published on Sep 13, 2020 03:14 pm

tags #education #India #NEET #NEET JEE

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.