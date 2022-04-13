English
    In Pics | MMRDA aims to complete Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project by mid-2023

    Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) targets to complete the work on Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project complete by the end of September 2023. Nearly 76 percent of the work has been done so far.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) targets to complete the work on Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project complete by the end of September 2023. Nearly 76 percent of the work has been done so far. (Image: Twitter @MMRDAOfficial)
    Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently inspected and reviewed the work of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link under construction at Sewri. (Image: Twitter @MMRDAOfficial)
    The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Image: Twitter @MMRDAOfficial)
    According to recent release by MMRDA, the work is in progress in three different phases. There are 6 interchanges of MTHL project at Shivdi, out of which C-2 ramp up to sub ground floor and deck slab of 4 km main bridge from Mumbai has been completed. (Image: Twitter @AUThackeray)
    After completion, this will be the longest sea bridge in India and would cater to 70,000 vehicles daily. (Image: Intecc.com)
    Tags: #India #MMRDA #mumbai #Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project #Slideshow
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 03:22 pm
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.