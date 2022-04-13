In Pics | MMRDA aims to complete Mumbai Trans-harbour Link project by mid-2023

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) targets to complete the work on Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) project complete by the end of September 2023. Nearly 76 percent of the work has been done so far. (Image: Twitter @MMRDAOfficial)

Maharashtra's Tourism and Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray recently inspected and reviewed the work of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link under construction at Sewri. (Image: Twitter @MMRDAOfficial)

The MMRDA, a Maharashtra government agency, is the implementing authority for the 21.8 km six-lane MTHL project, financed by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). (Image: Twitter @MMRDAOfficial)

According to recent release by MMRDA, the work is in progress in three different phases. There are 6 interchanges of MTHL project at Shivdi, out of which C-2 ramp up to sub ground floor and deck slab of 4 km main bridge from Mumbai has been completed. (Image: Twitter @AUThackeray)