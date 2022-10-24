English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Diwali Special: Moneycontrol Live Coverage
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    Diwali celebrations | BSF exchange sweets with Pak Rangers, Border Guard Bangladesh

    Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. The forces exchanges sweets on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India.

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    October 24, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST
    India’s Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with Pakistan rangers at the Attari-Wagah border and with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at West Bengal’s Fulbari on the India-Bangladesh Border, on the occasion of Diwali, on October 24. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    India’s Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with Pakistan rangers at the Attari-Wagah border and with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at West Bengal’s Fulbari on the India-Bangladesh Border, on the occasion of Diwali, on October 24. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    The exchange of sweets took place between BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB at the border at Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    The exchange of sweets took place between BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB at the border at Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction. Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction. Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. The forces exchanges sweets on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. The forces exchanges sweets on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
    Diwali, also known as Deepawali, symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”. On this day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (Image: Twitter @ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    Diwali, also known as Deepawali, symbolizes the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance”. On this day Lord Rama returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshmana after defeating Ravana in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity. (Image: Twitter @ANI) (With inputs from agencies)
    Tags: #Attari Wagah border #Border Guard Bangladesh #Border Security Forces #Diwali #Diwali 2022 #festival #India #Pakistan Rangers #Slideshow
    first published: Oct 24, 2022 01:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.