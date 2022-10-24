Diwali celebrations | BSF exchange sweets with Pak Rangers, Border Guard Bangladesh

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) exchanged sweets with Pakistan rangers at the Attari-Wagah border and with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at West Bengal’s Fulbari on the India-Bangladesh Border, on the occasion of Diwali, on October 24. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

The exchange of sweets took place between BSF 176 Battalion and 18 BGB at the border at Fulbari, India-Bangladesh border near Siliguri. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction. Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured. (Image: Twitter @ANI)

Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers also exchanged sweets at the Attari-Wagah border. The forces exchanges sweets on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights, which is celebrated all over India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)