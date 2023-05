1/7 The second day of the G20 Tourism Working group (TWG) meeting began on May 23 in Srinagar. The meetings are being held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar from May 22-24. (Image: AFP)

2/7 The mega G20 tourism meet in Srinagar has clearly caught the attention of international media. The first day of the G20 tourism meet began on May 22 despite a boycott from China and Pakistan. (Image: AP)

3/7 The G20 delegates on May 22 enjoyed the famous Shikara boat ride in Srinagar's Dal Lake. The delegates are likely to visit the various famous places in Srinagar. (Image: AP)

4/7 India under its G20 Presidency is currently holding meetings across the country in the lead-up to the G20 Summit scheduled to be held in September in New Delhi. (Image: AFP)

5/7 The delegations arrived at Sheikh-ul Alam International Airport in Srinagar as the mega event began on May 22. They were greeted by rows of lamp posts illuminated in the colours of the Indian national flag and billboards featuring the G20 logo. (Image: AFP)

6/7 India is hosting a significant international event in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370. The excitement of authorities over Kashmir’s role in India's G20 presidency is palpable. (Image: AFP)