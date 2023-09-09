G20 Summit: From defence to tech, PM Modi and President Biden look to deepen ties

1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden to discuss a wide range of issues aimed at deepening relations between the two countries. (Image: PIB)

2/6 The meeting came shortly after Biden arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, which is being chaired by Prime Minister Modi. "Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said. (Image: PIB)

3/6 US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, secretary of state Anthony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan were also present at the meeting, while the Indian delegation consisted of foreign secretary S Jaishankar NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials. (Image: PIB)

4/6 The two leaders called for further developing the India-US strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding across all dimensions of their "multi-faceted global agenda". (Image: PIB)

5/6 During the bilateral meeting, Modi and Biden reiterated the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building powerful technology value chains and defence ecosystems linkages. (Image: PIB)