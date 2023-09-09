English
    G20 Summit: From defence to tech, PM Modi and President Biden look to deepen ties

    The meeting came shortly after Biden arrived in New Delhi for the G20 summit. "Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2023 / 11:31 AM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 held bilateral talks with U.S. President Joe Biden to discuss a wide range of issues aimed at deepening relations between the two countries. (Image: PIB)
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 held bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden to discuss a wide range of issues aimed at deepening relations between the two countries. (Image: PIB)
    The meeting came shortly after Biden arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, which is being chaired by Prime Minister Modi. &quot;Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA,&quot; the prime minister's office said. (Image: PIB)
    The meeting came shortly after Biden arrived in New Delhi to attend the G20 summit, which is being chaired by Prime Minister Modi. "Their discussions include a wide range of issues and will further deepen the bond between India and the USA," the prime minister's office said. (Image: PIB)
    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and US NSA Jake Sullivan were also present at the meeting, while the Indian delegation consisted of Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval. (Image: PIB)
    US treasury secretary Janet Yellen, secretary of state Anthony Blinken and NSA Jake Sullivan were also present at the meeting, while the Indian delegation consisted of foreign secretary S Jaishankar NSA Ajit Doval and other senior officials. (Image: PIB)
    The two leaders called on their governments to further develop the India-U.S. strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding across all dimensions of our multi-faceted global agenda. (Image: PIB)
    The two leaders called for further developing the India-US strategic partnership based on trust and mutual understanding across all dimensions of their "multi-faceted global agenda". (Image: PIB)
    During the bilateral meeting, Prime Minister Modi and President Biden reiterated the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building powerful technology value chains and defence ecosystems linkages. (Image: PIB)
    During the bilateral meeting, Modi and Biden reiterated the importance of the Quad in supporting a free, open, inclusive, and resilient Indo-Pacific. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to building powerful technology value chains and defence ecosystems linkages. (Image: PIB)
    PM Modi will hold 15 bilateral meetings over the next two days as the leaders convene in the Indian capital for the summit. The prime minister earlier said that these meetings would give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation. (Image: PIB)
    Modi will hold 15 bilateral meetings in two days as the leaders convene in Delhi for the summit. The Prime Minister has said that these meetings will give an opportunity to review India's bilateral ties with these nations and further strengthen developmental cooperation. (Image: PIB)
