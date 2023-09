1/5 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 10 received G20 leaders at the rain-drenched Rajghat who paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

2/5 PM Modi received the leaders one by one, welcoming them at the memorial with a Khadi angavastram or a stole, standing against the backdrop of an image of Bapu Kuti. (Image: ANI)

3/5 United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong were amongst the first to reach the venue this morning. (Image: X @narendramodi)

4/5 Between 8 am and 9 am, numerous G20 leaders made their way to the memorial complex. Here, they gathered around a raised black marble platform that commemorates the location of Gandhi's final rites on January 31, 1948. This platform also includes an eternal flame at one end. (Image: ANI)