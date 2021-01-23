MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join an expert panel for a webinar on Smart investments for a secure retirement January 28, 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Farmers protest | Talks between Indian farmers, government reach stalemate

Farmers say the legislation passed by Parliament in September will lead to the cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture, make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed and devastate their earnings.

Associated Press
January 23, 2021 / 08:57 PM IST
Talks between leaders of protesting farmers and the Indian government ended abruptly in a stalemate on January 22 when the agriculture minister said he had nothing more to offer than an 18-month suspension of contentious agricultural reform laws. (Image: AP)
Talks between leaders of protesting farmers and the Indian government ended abruptly in a stalemate on January 22 when the agriculture minister said he had nothing more to offer than an 18-month suspension of contentious agricultural reform laws. (Image: AP)
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked the farmers to reconsider their rejection of a government offer two days ago to set up a committee to look into their concerns about the laws, which have triggered the biggest farmers’ protests in years. (Image: AP)
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked the farmers to reconsider their rejection of a government offer two days ago to set up a committee to look into their concerns about the laws, which have triggered the biggest farmers’ protests in years. (Image: AP)
On January 21 farmers’ organizations announced that they would not accept anything other than the repeal of the three laws. No date was set for another round of talks between the government and protest leaders. Tomar told reporters that he is ready to meet again if they decide to accept the government proposal. (Image: AP)
On January 21, farmers’ organisations announced they would not accept anything other than the repeal of the three laws. No date was set for another round of talks between the government and protest leaders. Tomar told reporters that he is ready to meet again if they decide to accept the government proposal. (Image: AP)
Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking key highways connecting the capital with the country’s north for nearly two months and have threatened to intensify their protest by organizing a massive tractor rally in New Delhi during Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (Image: AP)
Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking key highways connecting the capital with the country’s north for nearly two months and have threatened to intensify their protest by organising a massive tractor rally in New Delhi during Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (Image: AP)
Shiv Kumar Kakkar, a farmer leader, complained that police have been issuing threats to the farmers to call off their protest. (Image: AP)
Shiv Kumar Kakkar, a farmer leader, complained that police have been issuing threats to the farmers to call off their protest. (Image: AP)
Farmers say the legislation passed by Parliament in September will lead to the cartelization and commercialization of agriculture, make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed and devastate their earnings. (Image: AP)
Farmers say the legislation passed by Parliament in September will lead to the cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture, make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed and devastate their earnings. (Image: AP)
The government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment. It has repeatedly ruled out withdrawing the legislation but says it could make some amendments. (Image: AP)
The government insists the laws will benefit farmers and boost production through private investment. It has repeatedly ruled out withdrawing the legislation but says it could make some amendments. (Image: AP)
Associated Press
TAGS: #farm bill protest #farmer protest #Indian farmers #new farm bill #Slideshow
first published: Jan 23, 2021 08:57 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

Coronavirus Essential | Bharat Biotech's vaccine is safe with enhanced immunity, says Lancet study; 10 lakh Indians vaccinated so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.