Farmers protest | Talks between Indian farmers, government reach stalemate

Talks between leaders of protesting farmers and the Indian government ended abruptly in a stalemate on January 22 when the agriculture minister said he had nothing more to offer than an 18-month suspension of contentious agricultural reform laws. (Image: AP)

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar asked the farmers to reconsider their rejection of a government offer two days ago to set up a committee to look into their concerns about the laws, which have triggered the biggest farmers’ protests in years. (Image: AP)

On January 21, farmers’ organisations announced they would not accept anything other than the repeal of the three laws. No date was set for another round of talks between the government and protest leaders. Tomar told reporters that he is ready to meet again if they decide to accept the government proposal. (Image: AP)

Tens of thousands of farmers have been blocking key highways connecting the capital with the country’s north for nearly two months and have threatened to intensify their protest by organising a massive tractor rally in New Delhi during Republic Day celebrations on January 26. (Image: AP)

Shiv Kumar Kakkar, a farmer leader, complained that police have been issuing threats to the farmers to call off their protest. (Image: AP)

Farmers say the legislation passed by Parliament in September will lead to the cartelisation and commercialisation of agriculture, make farmers vulnerable to corporate greed and devastate their earnings. (Image: AP)