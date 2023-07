1/5 On July 26, the renovated India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) building, which will host India's G20 leaders meetings, was inaugurated. The Pragati Maidan Complex is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) venue, with a campus area of around 123 acres. (Image: ANI)

2/5 These cutting-edge rooms offer a great platform for exhibitors and businesses to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities. (Image: PTI)

3/5 The redeveloped and modern IECC Complex ranks among the Top 10 Exhibition and Convention Complexes in the world in terms of space, competing with colossal names like the Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany and the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai. (Image: PTI)

4/5 The convention centre, with a seating capacity of 7,000 people, is a venue ideal for hosting major conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale. It even surpasses the Sydney Opera House in Australia which has a seating capacity of 5500. (Image: ANI)