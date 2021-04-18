COVID-19 pandemic | These celebs expressed their dismay over the ongoing Kumbh Mela festival

The holy festival Kumbh Mela has long run alarm bells among the health experts who said it could turn into a super-spreader as pilgrims return home to their towns and villages across India after attending the huge gathering. The Kumbh Mela happens every 12 years and has attracted millions of people every year. This year, even amid rising COVID concern, the festival attracted as many as 25 million people since January on the banks of the holy River Ganges in Haridwar. Over 1,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Haridwar Kumbh Mela area from April 10 to 14 confirming fears that one of the world's largest religious gatherings may contribute further to the rapid rise in coronavirus cases. The pictures from the gathering has raised the brows of many to wonder about the Kumbh Mela situation and coronavirus spread. Many celebrities have also expressed their disappointment. Take a look... (Image: AFP)

Bollywood singer Shaan took to his Twitter handle to express his concern on the huge gathering at Kumbh Mela which is turning to be a major reason behind the COVID-19 surge as devotees from every corner of the country are attending the festival. (Image: Twitter & AFP)

Film Director Ram Gopal Verma also reacted on the Kumbh Mela conducted amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. "Breaking news : Exams postponed, Businesses closed, theatres bandh, no restaurants, all work stopped not because of CORONA but because Government wanted to give everyone holidays to go to the KUMBH MELA and attend POLITICAL RALLIES..Thank u so much Government," he tweeted on April 15. (Image: Twitter & AFP)

Actress Malaika Arora shared a picture on her Instagram stories showing devotees crowd at the ongoing Kumbh Mela while expressing her disappointment, “It’s a pandemic but this…. #shockinggggg.” (Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram)