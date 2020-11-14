Children's Day: Take a peek at young Indian CEOs, the bright minds who started companies as children

Originally from Kerala, the 13-year-old young entrepreneur Aadithyan Rajesh is the CEO of his company Trinet Solutions in Dubai. At the age of nine, he had developed his first mobile application to beat boredom. His company currently has three employees, who are friends and students from his school. So far he has worked with over 20 projects. He had developed a scheduling app for teachers. In 2018, when his family was affected by the Kerala floods, he used his YouTube channel to raise awareness to donate to the government of Kerala’s distress relief fund. In 2019, he was also into developing an Android app that matches blood donors with those in need of transfusion. He is currently interning with Bankonus in Dubai. He has also won the Angel Hack Shoutout Prize for creating app Dinero. (Image: Instagram/@lifeof_aadi)