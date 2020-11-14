Children's Day: Take a peek at young Indian CEOs, the bright minds who started companies as children

On Children's Day 2020, here is a short list of some of the youngest Indian achievers. These entrepreneurs braved the odds and came up with disruptive ideas to become chief executives at nine years old!
Young children can often be passionate and ambitious, but only a few have the single-minded focus to open a company. Amidst the rat race of qualifying for standard streams like engineering, medical or a government job, there are some precocious kids who made it big at an early age. On the occasion of Children's Day, lets take a look at some young Indian minds who are chief executive officers (CEOs) of their very own enterprises. (Image: Reuters)
Originally from Kerala, the 13-year-old young entrepreneur Aadithyan Rajesh is the CEO of his company Trinet Solutions in Dubai. At the age of nine, he had developed his first mobile application to beat boredom. His company currently has three employees, who are friends and students from his school. So far he has worked with over 20 projects. He had developed a scheduling app for teachers. In 2018, when his family was affected by the Kerala floods, he used his YouTube channel to raise awareness to donate to the government of Kerala’s distress relief fund. In 2019, he was also into developing an Android app that matches blood donors with those in need of transfusion. He is currently interning with Bankonus in Dubai. He has also won the Angel Hack Shoutout Prize for creating app Dinero. (Image: Instagram/@lifeof_aadi)
Ishaan Patel set up the Planting Pencils at the age of 13. His organisation aims to raise awareness that every every child in the world has a right to basic, free, quality education. In order to give support to underfunded schools in low-income areas in the United States as well as underdeveloped countries, the organisation sources school supplies to children. So far they have donated in Africa, India and the US. His inspiration comes from his aunt and mother. "Using the seed of education to grow empowered children around the world," this young CEO believes. (Image: Facebook/@PlantingPencils)
Born on February 17, 2003, Advait Thakur is an Indian computer programmer and CEO of the Apex Infosys India. The company is into artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the internet-of-things (IOT) verticals. This young CEO launched his first app at the age of nine. He has also been working with Google’s AI and Natural Language Processing APIs for a couple of years. He is a Google-, Bing- and HubSpot-certified professional. In 2017, he was ranked 4th the list of Wikia’s young entrepreneurs. At age 14, he built 'Technology Quiz,' an app to help kids learn about Science & Technology. (Image: Instagram/advaitthakur_)
Divya Gandotra Tandon is a young and dynamic entrepreneur, a celebrity manager and a social media manager. Born on June 5, 2002, this young entrepreneur has worked for more than 100 individual stars, influencers, and companies. She started her YouTube channel Tech Divya when she was 15 years old, where she used to unbox the latest trending gadgets. With time, she also started her news and media company The Scoop Beats which has more than 100,000 active audience. She was also awarded with the Entrepreneur Young Achievers award in Delhi and Incredible Indian icon award in Indore. She is certified in the Fundamentals of Digital marketing by Google Unlocked. (Image: Instagram/idivyagandotra)
The founder of Papers N Parcels, a startup carrying papers and small parcels within Mumbai for assured intra-day delivery, was 13 years old when he started the company in 2018. Tilak Mehta is a legitimate tech disrupter who also helped Mumbai's famous
dabbawalas to digitise, launching an app for their use with real-time location data and to track their orders. During the COVID-19 lockdown, the company also helped in distribution of food grain kits to feed the Mumbai dabbawalas. (Image: Instagram/iam_tilakmehta)
First Published on Nov 14, 2020 06:26 pm