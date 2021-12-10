MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

CDS Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours as daughters perform last rites

Daughters of General Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - paid tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also joined them in paying their last respects.

Moneycontrol News
December 10, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST
The final rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat were performed at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.
The final rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat were performed at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.
The final rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat were performed at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment. Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.
Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.
The CDS was laid to rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute in line with protocol. About 800 service personnel took part in the cremation ceremony.
The CDS was laid to rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute in line with protocol. About 800 service personnel took part in the cremation ceremony.
The mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment for cremation.
Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment for cremation.
Daughters of General Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - pay tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also join them in paying last respects. ANI
Daughters of General Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - paid final tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also join them in paying last respects. ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays tribute to the mortal remains of General Rawat. Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid final tribute to the mortal remains of General Rawat. Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.
DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy pays tribute to General Rawat.
DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy pays tribute to General Rawat.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (Image: ANI)
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (Image: ANI)
Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India pay tribute to Gen and his wife.
Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India and Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India pay tribute to Gen and his wife.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Brar Square crematorium #CDS Bipin Rawat #CDS Bipin Rawat Funeral #Delhi
first published: Dec 10, 2021 04:52 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.