CDS Bipin Rawat cremated with full military honours as daughters perform last rites

The final rites of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat were performed at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on December 10.

Their daughters Kritika and Tarini performed their last rites.

The CDS was laid to rest with full military honours, 17-gun salute in line with protocol. About 800 service personnel took part in the cremation ceremony.

Earlier in the day, the mortal remains of General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat were brought to Brar Square crematorium, Delhi Cantonment for cremation.

Daughters of General Rawat - Kritika and Tarini - paid final tribute to their parents. Other members of the family also join them in paying last respects. ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid final tribute to the mortal remains of General Rawat. Gen Rawat, his wife, and 11 defence personnel were killed when a Mi17V5 helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

DRDO chief Dr G Satheesh Reddy pays tribute to General Rawat.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami pays tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (Image: ANI)