you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Air Pollution | A look at how polluted air affects lungs

What happens when polluted air reaches your lungs? Take a look to understand...

Moneycontrol News
November 15, 2021 / 08:11 PM IST
Dark clouds of pollution shroud North India, including the national capital. Eye-stinging smog has made the outdoors riskier. As governments scramble to contain air pollution, we take a look at how polluted air affects your lungs and overall health. (Image: News18 Creative)
Take a look to understand how lungs work. (Image: News18 Creative)
Small particles can bypass the body’s natural defenses and get deep into your lungs and even your bloodstream. (Image: News18 Creative)
Long-term exposure to air pollution can raise the risk of other diseases, including heart disease and cancer. (Image: News18 Creative)
Symptoms in healthy people. (Image: News18 Creative)
Populations most at risk of health problems related to air pollution. The average adult filters approximately 10,000 litres of air every day. (Image: News18 Creative)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Air pollution #Delhi Pollution #Delhi smog #India #pollution #Slideshow
first published: Nov 15, 2021 08:11 pm

