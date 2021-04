Since foreign institutional investors' (FIIs) and mutual fund (MFs) investments are managed by experts, traders and retail investors keep a close watch on the stocks they buy and sell. In the BSE universe, there are around 126 stocks where FIIs and MFs, both, have increased their stakes in the March quarter as compared to the December quarter. Moneycontrol analysis showed six stocks from the list have gained over 100 percent in 2021, so far. We considered only stocks with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Balaji Amines Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 162 percent to Rs 2,422.95 as on April 28 from Rs 925.45 as on December 31. The FII stake in the company in the December quarter was 1.64 percent and in the March quarter, it has increased to 2.18 percent. Meanwhile, MF holding has increased from 0.02 percent to 0.13 percent during the same period.

Hindustan Copper Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 158 percent to Rs 157.95 as on April 28 from Rs 61.15 as on December 31. The FII stake in the company in the December quarter was 0.41 percent and in the March quarter, it has increased to 0.71 percent. Meanwhile, MF holding has increased from 0.01 percent to 0.02 percent during the same period.

IIFL Finance Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 146 percent to Rs 279.50 as on April 28 from Rs 113.75 as on December 31. The FII stake in the company in the December quarter was 18.08 percent and in the March quarter, it has increased to 21.50 percent. Meanwhile, MF holding has increased from 0.01 percent to 0.02 percent during the same period.

HEG Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 134 percent to Rs 2166.40 as on April 28 from Rs 924.65 as on December 31. The FII stake in the company in the December quarter was 6.97 percent and in the March quarter, it has increased to 9.43 percent. Meanwhile, MF holding has increased from 0.04 percent to 0.12 percent during the same period.

Graphite India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock has jumped 132 percent to Rs 705.50 as on April 28 from Rs 303.50 as on December 31. The FII stake in the company in the December quarter was 5.64 percent and in the March quarter, it has increased to 7.67 percent. Meanwhile, MF holding has increased from 3.30 percent to 3.64 percent during the same period.