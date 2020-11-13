These 9 companies' profit margins are on the rise, stocks are multibaggers in FY21 so far

The increase in the last two quarters has been despite the disruption caused by the widespread coronavirus and the resultant lockdown Ritesh Presswala With the September quarter earnings season at its fag-end, Moneycontrol analysed the BSE companies for their profit margin performance. There are 9 companies in the BSE universe whose profit margin increased consistently in the last four quarters. The increase in the last two quarters has been despite the disruption caused by the widespread coronavirus and the resultant lockdown. We considered only the companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, 4 out of these 9 companies have gained between 100 and 350 percent in the FY21 so far. Not a single company has given price growth below 35 percent in the same time period (Data Source: ACE Equity). Ester Industries | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 17.64 percent as against 7.57 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 371 percent to Rs 113.60 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 24.10 on March 31, 2020. Laurus Labs | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 21.27 percent as against 7.94 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 348 percent to Rs 289.20 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 64.52 on March 31, 2020. Morepen Laboratories | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 8.08 percent as against 1.92 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 189 percent to Rs 27.55 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 9.54 on March 31, 2020. Geojit Financial Services Ltd. | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 29.92 percent as against 14.29 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 118 percent to Rs 39.60 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 18.20 on March 31, 2020. Divis Laboratories Ltd. | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 29.70 percent as against 24.68 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 69 percent to Rs 3366.05 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 1987.55 on March 31, 2020. Mindtree Ltd. | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 13.17 percent as against 7.05 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 62 percent to Rs 1341.75 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 828.30 on March 31, 2020. RBL Bank Ltd. | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 7.05 percent as against 2.44 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 49 percent to Rs 202.40 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 135.65 on March 31, 2020. Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd. | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 25.56 percent as against 11.23 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 44 percent to Rs 474.10 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 329.95 on March 31, 2020. Vakrangee Ltd. | The company’s profit margin in September 2020 quarter stood at 18.95 percent as against 7.16 percent in September 2019. In FY21 so far, the stock price has risen 35 percent to Rs 26.65 on November 12, 2020, from Rs 19.80 on March 31, 2020. First Published on Nov 13, 2020 12:41 pm