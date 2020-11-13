These 9 companies' profit margins are on the rise, stocks are multibaggers in FY21 so far

With the September quarter earnings season at its fag-end, Moneycontrol analysed the BSE companies for their profit margin performance. There are 9 companies in the BSE universe whose profit margin increased consistently in the last four quarters. The increase in the last two quarters has been despite the disruption caused by the widespread coronavirus and the resultant lockdown. We considered only the companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Interestingly, 4 out of these 9 companies have gained between 100 and 350 percent in the FY21 so far. Not a single company has given price growth below 35 percent in the same time period (Data Source: ACE Equity).