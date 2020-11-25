These 8 laggards of FY20 have given more than 400% returns in FY21 so far

Kellton Tech Solutions, Mastek and Ramco Systems feature on the list of these 8 stocks Ritesh Presswala Volatility is part and parcel of equities which makes investing in the stock market a risky business. A stock can sometimes fall sharply while recovering in no time. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 8 stocks in the BSE universe that fell over 40 percent in the previous fiscal year (FY20), but witnessed stupendous bounce back with gains of more than 400 percent in the current fiscal (FY21) year-to-date. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Among the 8 names, CG Power and Jain Irrigation Systems are trading below the price they were at the start of FY20 despite the strong surge. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Kellton Tech Solutions | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 638 percent to Rs 52.45 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 7.11 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 82 percent to Rs 7.11 from Rs 39.39 on March 29, 2019. CG Power & Industrial Solutions | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 605 percent to Rs 36.00 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 5.11 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 88 percent to Rs 5.11 from Rs 42.75 on March 29, 2019. Indo Count Industries | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 571 percent to Rs 160.05 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 23.85 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 51 percent to Rs 23.85 from Rs 48.50 on March 29, 2019. Subex | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 550 percent to Rs 19.95 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 3.07 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 47 percent to Rs 3.07 from Rs 5.77 on March 29, 2019. Jain Irrigation Systems | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 520 percent to Rs 20.45 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 3.30 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 94 percent to Rs 3.30 from Rs 58.95 on March 29, 2019. Ramco Systems | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 516 percent to Rs 444.65 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 72.20 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 70 percent to Rs 72.20 from Rs 239.50 on March 29, 2019. Optiemus Infracom | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 497 percent to Rs 101.20 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 16.95 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 82 percent to Rs 16.95 from Rs 94.00 on March 29, 2019. Mastek | In FY21 so far, the stock has gained 428 percent to Rs 998.45 on November 23, 2020, from Rs 189.10 on March 31, 2020. Whereas in FY20, it had fallen 57 percent to Rs 189.10 from Rs 443.30 on March 29, 2019. First Published on Nov 25, 2020 10:56 am