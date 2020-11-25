These 8 laggards of FY20 have given more than 400% returns in FY21 so far

Volatility is part and parcel of equities which makes investing in the stock market a risky business. A stock can sometimes fall sharply while recovering in no time. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 8 stocks in the BSE universe that fell over 40 percent in the previous fiscal year (FY20), but witnessed stupendous bounce back with gains of more than 400 percent in the current fiscal (FY21) year-to-date. We considered companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. Among the 8 names, CG Power and Jain Irrigation Systems are trading below the price they were at the start of FY20 despite the strong surge. (Data Source: ACE Equity)