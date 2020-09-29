172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-6-stocks-trade-above-their-200-dma-but-are-much-below-their-52-week-highs-5900071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 05:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

These 6 stocks trade above their 200-DMAs, but are much below their 52-week highs

As long as stock is priced above the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, it is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend

Ritesh Presswala
The 200-day daily moving average (DMA) is used as a key indicator by traders for determining the overall trend in a particular stock. As long as stock is priced above the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, it is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 6 stocks in the Nifty 100 index that are trading above 200-DMA but are still at least 25 percent away from their 52-week highs.

Tata Nexon EV

Tata Motors | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 133, which is 34 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 201.70. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 124.

Interglobe Aviation

Interglobe Aviation  | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 1275, which is 33 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 1898.85. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 1148.

Bajaj Finance  | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 3335, which is 32 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 4923.40. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 3321

Piramal Enterprises 

Piramal Enterprises  | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 1283, which is 30 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 1829.49. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 1281.

Siemens 

Siemens  | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 1246, which is 27 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 1717.45. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 1243.

Motherson Sumi Systems

Motherson Sumi Systems  | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 113, which is 25 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 151.00. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 105.

First Published on Sep 29, 2020 04:59 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

