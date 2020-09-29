These 6 stocks trade above their 200-DMAs, but are much below their 52-week highs

The 200-day daily moving average (DMA) is used as a key indicator by traders for determining the overall trend in a particular stock. As long as stock is priced above the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, it is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 6 stocks in the Nifty 100 index that are trading above 200-DMA but are still at least 25 percent away from their 52-week highs (Data Source: ACE Equity).