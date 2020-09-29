These 6 stocks trade above their 200-DMAs, but are much below their 52-week highs

As long as stock is priced above the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, it is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend Ritesh Presswala The 200-day daily moving average (DMA) is used as a key indicator by traders for determining the overall trend in a particular stock. As long as stock is priced above the 200-day SMA on the daily time frame, it is generally considered to be in an overall uptrend. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 6 stocks in the Nifty 100 index that are trading above 200-DMA but are still at least 25 percent away from their 52-week highs (Data Source: ACE Equity). Tata Motors | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 133, which is 34 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 201.70. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 124. Interglobe Aviation | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 1275, which is 33 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 1898.85. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 1148. Bajaj Finance | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 3335, which is 32 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 4923.40. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 3321 Piramal Enterprises | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 1283, which is 30 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 1829.49. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 1281. Siemens | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 1246, which is 27 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 1717.45. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 1243. Motherson Sumi Systems | As on September 28, the stock was trading at Rs 113, which is 25 percent below it 52-week high of Rs 151.00. The 200-DMA value for the stock is Rs 105. First Published on Sep 29, 2020 04:59 pm