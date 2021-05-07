These 5 smallcaps turned multibaggers in 2021

India is in the middle of the earnings season, with the companies reporting their March quarter numbers. So far, 97 of 689 BSE smallcap index companies have announced their results. Moneycontrol found that 37 of these companies reported a 15 percent year-on-year growth in sales and profit in the March quarter. Barring Delta Corp, 36 stocks have given positive returns in 2021. Five of these stocks have surged anywhere between 100 and 234 percent this year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)