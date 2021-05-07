These 5 smallcaps turned multibaggers in 2021 So far, 37 BSE smallcap index companies have reported a 15 percent year-on-year growth in sales and profit in the March quarter. Five of the stocks have surged anywhere between 100 and 234 percent this year. Take a look
May 07, 2021 / 11:57 AM IST
India is in the middle of the earnings season, with the companies reporting their March quarter numbers. So far, 97 of 689 BSE smallcap index companies have announced their results. Moneycontrol found that 37 of these companies reported a 15 percent year-on-year growth in sales and profit in the March quarter. Barring Delta Corp, 36 stocks have given positive returns in 2021. Five of these stocks have surged anywhere between 100 and 234 percent this year. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Adani Total Gas | The stock has risen 234 percent from Rs 374.90 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 1,252.50 on May 4, 2021. In the March quarter, the company's net sales grew 25 percent to Rs 614 crore against Rs 490 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a 19 percent increase in profit at Rs 145 crore from Rs 122 crore in the year-ago period. (Click here - Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis)
Tata Steel BSL Ltd. | The stock has risen 148 percent from Rs 39.80 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 98.65 on May 4, 2021. In the March quarter, the company's net sales grew 67 percent to Rs 6774 crore against Rs 4065 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company's profit jumped to Rs 1913 crore from Rs 6 crore in the year-ago period. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis)
Morepen Laboratories Ltd. | The stock has risen 113 percent from Rs 30.70 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 65.25 on May 4, 2021. In the March quarter, the company's net sales grew 39 percent to Rs 287 crore against Rs 207 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a 143 percent increase in profit at Rs 27 crore from Rs 11 crore in the year-ago period. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis)
Tata Elxsi Ltd. | The stock has risen 111 percent from Rs 1832.85 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 3859.45 on May 4, 2021. In the March quarter, the company's net sales grew 18 percent to Rs 518 crore against Rs 439 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a 40 percent increase in profit at Rs 115 crore from Rs 82 crore in the year-ago period. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis)
Gateway Distriparks Ltd. | The stock has risen 100 percent from Rs 121.80 on December 31, 2020 to Rs 243.60 on May 4, 2021. In the March quarter, the company's net sales grew 17 percent to Rs 350 crore against Rs 299 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a 318 percent increase in profit at Rs 46 crore from Rs 11 crore in the year-ago period. (Click here for Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis)
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol