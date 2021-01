With Budget 2021 around the corner, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's office is abuzz with expectations and wishlists. The Union Budget 2021 will be announced on February 1, 2021. Moneycontrol analysis showed there are 12 stocks from the BSE universe that gained at least 25 percent each every year from one Budget to the next in the last four years. We considered companies with a market cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. These stocks have surged between 180 percent and 640 percent in the last four years (February 01, 2017, to January 11, 2020). (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Procter & Gamble Health | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:56%, Budget 2018-19: 125%, Budget 2019-20: 32%, and Budget 20-21: 60%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 644 percent to Rs 6965.60 as of January 11, 2021.

GMM Pfaudler| Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:35%, Budget 2018-19: 53%, Budget 2019-20: 123%, and Budget 20-21: 57%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 620 percent to Rs 3861.10 as of January 11, 2021.

Coforge| Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:105%, Budget 2018-19: 57%, Budget 2019-20: 42%, and Budget 20-21: 50%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 589 percent to Rs 2815.40 as of January 11, 2021.

Jubilant FoodWorks | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:132%, Budget 2018-19: 32%, Budget 2019-20: 38%, and Budget 20-21: 56%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 564 percent to Rs 2933.40 as of January 11, 2021.

Info Edge (India) | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:60%, Budget 2018-19: 30%, Budget 2019-20: 54%, and Budget 20-21: 105%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 558 percent to Rs 5476.90 as of January 11, 2021.

Paushak | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:139%, Budget 2018-19: 50%, Budget 2019-20: 33%, and Budget 20-21: 36%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 552 percent to Rs 3815.05 as of January 11, 2021.

Divis Laboratories Ltd.| Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:50%, Budget 2018-19: 47%, Budget 2019-20: 30%, and Budget 20-21: 92%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 451 percent to Rs 3822.60 as of January 11, 2021.

Astral Poly Technik | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:91%, Budget 2018-19: 41%, Budget 2019-20: 31%, and Budget 20-21: 53%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 441 percent to Rs 1787.15 as of January 11, 2021.

Honeywell Automation India | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:79%, Budget 2018-19: 27%, Budget 2019-20: 29%, and Budget 20-21: 45%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 327 percent to Rs 40425.60 as of January 11, 2021.

Vinati Organics | Stock performance from Budget 2017 to Budget 2018:28%, Budget 2018-19: 65%, Budget 2019-20: 26%, and Budget 20-21: 31%. In the last four years, the stock has gained 250 percent to Rs 1301.45 as of January 11, 2021.