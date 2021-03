The recent correction in the market has been primarily led by rising bond yields in the US and concerns around the rising coronavirus cases. The benchmark index Sensex fell over 6 percent from its recent high of 52,516.76 (recorded on February 16, 20201) to 49180.31 on March 24. 2021. A similar or much worse crash was seen in individual stocks as well. From a technical perspective, when a counter is trading much below its 52-week high, the valuations can be looked at. But at the same time, it should be above its 200-daily moving average. The 200-DMA can help traders filter stocks that are showing signs of strength amid market volatility. The general rule is if a stock is trading above its 200-DMA the trend is largely upward, although there could be a short-term downward movement. On analysis, Moneycontrol found there are 11 stocks among the BSE500 index that have fallen more than 25 percent from their 52-week high but are still trading above their 200-DMA. We have considered only those stocks that recorded their 52-week high in 2021. (Data Source: ACE Equity). A look at the stocks:

Central Bank Of India | The stock has fallen 37 percent to Rs 16.75 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 26.40 (recorded on February 19, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 15.42.

Suzlon Energy | The stock has fallen 35 percent to Rs 5.63 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 8.68 (recorded on January 8, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 4.60.

Indiabulls Real Estate | The stock has fallen 33 percent to Rs 84.55 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 125.50 (recorded on March 8, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 67.06.

IFB Industries | The stock has fallen 31 percent to Rs 1008.80 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 1458.10 (recorded on January 27, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 796.87.

Jindal Stainless | The stock has fallen 30 percent to Rs 67.05 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 95.95 (recorded on January 12, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 58.14.

Mahindra CIE Automotive | The stock has fallen 29 percent to Rs 165.60 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 234.50 (recorded on February 16, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 144.02.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd. | The stock has fallen 29 percent to Rs 116.65 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 164.80 (recorded on January 8, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 105.15.

Bank Of India | The stock has fallen 29 percent to Rs 72.20 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 101.45 (recorded on February 19, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 51.43.

Bank Of Baroda | The stock has fallen 28 percent to Rs 71.75 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 99.80 (recorded on February 19, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 56.96.

Redington (India) | The stock has fallen 25 percent to Rs 150.25 on March 24, 2021, from its 52-week high of Rs 201.20 (recorded on February 24, 2021). Despite that, it is trading at a price well above its 200-DMA level of Rs 125.69.