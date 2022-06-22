English
    Stocks to Watch Today | Hero MotoCorp, Greenlam Industries, Astral and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 22, 2022 / 06:46 AM IST
    Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp launches Euro-5 compliant variants of 3 products in Turkiye. The company launched Euro-5 compliant variants of its three globally popular products (Xpulse 200 4V motorcycle and Dash 110 & Dash 125 scooters), in Turkiye. Hero has been operating in Turkiye since 2014 and caters to its customers through a network of over 100 touchpoints, which provide sales, service and spares.
    Astral: Astral appoints directors on Board of Gem Paints, Esha Paints. The company has subscribed to Optionally Convertible Debentures of Rs 194 crore allotted by Gem Paints, and has appointed majority directors on the Board of Gem Paints, and Esha Paints. Accordingly, Gem Paints and Esha Paints have become subsidiary and step down subsidiary of the company respectively.
    Som Distilleries & Breweries: Som Distilleries says Hunter brand has highest market share amongst all premium beer manufacturers in MP. In May, its mainline beer brand 'Hunter' had a market share of 55 percent in the premium beer segment in Madhya Pradesh. This market share was the highest amongst all the premium beer manufacturers in the State.
    Filatex India: CARE revises credit rating on Filatex India's long term bank facilities. CARE revised its credit rating on company's long term bank facilities to A+, from 'A', with stable outlook.
    Greenlam Industries: Greenlam Industries executes share subscription agreement with Smiti Holding. The company has executed a share subscription agreement with Smiti Holding and Trading Company for allotment of upto 63.1 lakh equity shares at a price of Rs 309 per share. Smiti Holding is an investor and will get shares on a preferential basis.
    Generic Engineering Construction and Projects: CRISIL reaffirms long term credit rating on Generic Engineering. CRISIL has reaffirmed its long term credit rating on company's bank loan facilities as BBB with stable outlook and short term rating as A3+.
    SIEL Financial Services: SIEL Financial Services appoints Chief Financial Officer. Deepak Kumar Rustagi is appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and key managerial personnel (KMP) of the company with effect from March 17. Ram Jeevan Chaudhary will be relieved from his responsibilities as Chief Financial Officer of the company.
