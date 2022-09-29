Stocks to Watch Today | Essar Shipping, Ramco Cements, Blue Dart Express, and others in news today

Essar Shipping: Essar Shipping appoints CFO. The company said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

Genesys International: Genesys International collaborates with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. Bentley Systems is an infrastructure engineering software company.

Ramco Cements: Ramco Cements commissions 5th cement plant. The company has commissioned its fifth cement plant at Kolumigundla, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is Rs 3,000 crore.

Anupam Rasayan India: Anupam Rasayan India launches QIP issue. The company opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.

Can Fin Homes: PGIM India Mutual Fund pares some stake in Can Fin Homes. PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 10 lakh equity shares or 0.75% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 469.62 per share. PGIM held 2.47% stake in the company as of June 2022.

S H Kelkar and Company: S H Kelkar and Company arm picks additional 19% stake in Provier Beheer BV. Subsidiary Keva Europe BV has acquired 19% equity stake in Netherlands-based Provier Beheer BV, the holding company of Holland Aromatics BV. With this, Keva Europe BV now holds 81% and the balance will be acquired in a span of 2 years. In addition, Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy (CFF), material subsidiary, acquired balance 30% of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy (Nova) thus making Nova, a wholly owned subsidiary of CFF.

Supriya Lifescience: Supriya Lifescience gets Certification of Suitability for anti-histamine therapy from EDQM. The company has received Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM). This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1,850 tonnes, of which major demand is in the regulated markets.

Blue Dart Express: Blue Dart Express raises shipment rates. The company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6% for 2023 as compared to 2022. The general price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023.