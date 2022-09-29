English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Live: Dollar to pip gold as safe haven investment?
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Stocks to Watch Today | Essar Shipping, Ramco Cements, Blue Dart Express, and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 29, 2022 / 07:26 AM IST
    Essar Shipping: Essar Shipping appoints CFO. The company said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.
    Essar Shipping: Essar Shipping appoints CFO. The company said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.
    Genesys International: Genesys International collaborates with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. Bentley Systems is an infrastructure engineering software company.
    Genesys International: Genesys International collaborates with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. The company announced collaboration with Bentley Systems to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India. Bentley Systems is an infrastructure engineering software company.
    Ramco Cements: Ramco Cements commissions 5th cement plant. The company has commissioned its fifth cement plant at Kolumigundla, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is Rs 3,000 crore.
    Ramco Cements: Ramco Cements commissions 5th cement plant. The company has commissioned its fifth cement plant at Kolumigundla, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is Rs 3,000 crore.
    Anupam Rasayan India: Anupam Rasayan India launches QIP issue. The company has opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.
    Anupam Rasayan India: Anupam Rasayan India launches QIP issue. The company opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5% on the floor price.
    Can Fin Homes: PGIM India Mutual Fund pares some stake in Can Fin Homes. PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 10 lakh equity shares or 0.75% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 469.62 per share. PGIM held 2.47% stake in the company as of June 2022.
    Can Fin Homes: PGIM India Mutual Fund pares some stake in Can Fin Homes. PGIM India Mutual Fund sold 10 lakh equity shares or 0.75% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 469.62 per share. PGIM held 2.47% stake in the company as of June 2022.
    S H Kelkar and Company: S H Kelkar and Company arm picks additional 19% stake in Provier Beheer BV. Subsidiary Keva Europe BV has acquired 19% equity stake in Netherlands-based Provier Beheer BV, the holding company of Holland Aromatics BV. With this, Keva Europe BV now holds 81% and the balance will be acquired in a span of 2 years. In addition, Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy (CFF), material subsidiary, acquired balance 30% of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy (Nova) thus making Nova, a wholly owned subsidiary of CFF.
    S H Kelkar and Company: S H Kelkar and Company arm picks additional 19% stake in Provier Beheer BV. Subsidiary Keva Europe BV has acquired 19% equity stake in Netherlands-based Provier Beheer BV, the holding company of Holland Aromatics BV. With this, Keva Europe BV now holds 81% and the balance will be acquired in a span of 2 years. In addition, Creative Flavours & Fragrances SpA, Italy (CFF), material subsidiary, acquired balance 30% of stake in Nova Fragrance Srl, Italy (Nova) thus making Nova, a wholly owned subsidiary of CFF.
    Supriya Lifescience: Supriya Lifescience gets Certification of Suitability for anti-histamine therapy from EDQM. The company has received Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM). This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1850 tons, of which major demand is in the regulated markets.
    Supriya Lifescience: Supriya Lifescience gets Certification of Suitability for anti-histamine therapy from EDQM. The company has received Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM). This will be an added advantage for Supriya Lifescience in the European market. Global demand for Diphenhydramine Hydrochloride is 1,850 tonnes, of which major demand is in the regulated markets.
    Blue Dart Express: Blue Dart Express raises shipment rates. The company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6% for 2023 as compared to 2022. The general price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023.
    Blue Dart Express: Blue Dart Express raises shipment rates. The company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6% for 2023 as compared to 2022. The general price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023.
    Gensol Engineering: Gensol Engineering raises Rs 133 crore via preferential issue. The company said the board has approved the preferential allotment of 12,81,993 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,036.25 per share. With this, it has raised Rs 132.84 crore via preferential issue.
    Gensol Engineering: Gensol Engineering raises Rs 133 crore via preferential issue. The company said the board has approved preferential allotment of 12,81,993 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 1,036.25 per share. With this, it has raised Rs 132.84 crore via preferential issue.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
    first published: Sep 29, 2022 07:26 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.