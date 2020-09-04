Stocks in the news | Tata Motors, Adani Gas, Continental Chemicals, Infosys, Jubilant Industries, Essar Shipping

GSFC, CreditAccess Grameen, Hindustan Aeronautics,SBI Life Insurance Company, JSW Steel Jindal Steel & Power, Himatsingka Seide, Container Corporation of India, Ajanta Pharma are also among the stocks in focus today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today. (Image: Moneycontrol)
GSFC | The company restarted Methanol plant with installed capacity of 525 metric tonnes per day. (Image: Reuters)
CreditAccess Grameen | The board of the company approved raising Rs 1,000 crore via equity. (Image: creditaccessgrameen.com)
Tata Motors | Government body, EESL to buy 250 EVs from Tata Motors & Hyundai India - CNBC-TV18. (Image: Reuters)
Hindustan Aeronautics | Government will sell 5,02,462 equity shares to company's eligible employees at Rs 950.95 per share, via offer for sale during September 4-9. (Image: hal-india.co.in)
SBI Life Insurance Company | Ashutosh Pednekar tendered his resignation as an Additional Independent Director of the company. (Image: sbilife.co.in)
JSW Steel | Promoter entity Danta Enterprises released 3 lakh pledged shares. (Image: jsw.in)
Jindal Steel & Power | Promoter entity Danta Enterprises released over 1 crore pledged shares during August 25-31. Another promoter entity Glebe Trading also released 1.4 lakh pledged shares. (Image: jindalsteelpower.com)
Himatsingka Seide | Orient Silk bought 7,02,945 shares of company at Rs 79.29 per share, but Bihar Mercantile Union sold 16,52,505 shares at Rs 79.29 per share on the BSE. (Image: Pixabay)
Gennex Laboratories | Premier Capital & Securities acquired 10 lakh shares of the company at Rs 4.65 per share on the BSE. (Image: gennexlab.com)
Mangalam Drugs | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 39,656 shares of the company at Rs 132.45 per share on the NSE. (Image: managalamdrugs.com)
GPT Infraprojects | Promoter entity GPT Sons created a pledge of 37,08,465 shares. (Image: gptinfra.in)
Mindspace Business Parks REIT | Board on September 14 to consider issue of Rs 500 crore debentures and authorise the 'Executive Committee' for any further borrowings upto 25 percent of the value of total assets of the company.
Adani Gas | ICRA upgraded company's long-term rating to AA- and re-affirmed short-term rating at A1+ with Stable Outlook.
Continental Chemicals | Joint Commissioner Service Tax, Noida, served on company an order confirming the demand of Rs 10,52,884 and interest thereon. (Image: continentalchemicalsltd.com)
Infosys | The company will acquire product design and development firm Kaleidoscope Innovation. (Image: Reuters)
Karuturi Global | Resolution Professional received resolution plans for company from three prospective resolution applicants.
Usha Martin | Promoter entity Neutral Publishing House raised stake in company to 3.25 percent from 3.08 percent earlier on September 2. (Image: ushamartin.com)
Container Corporation of India | Brickwork Ratings India assigned Long Term Rating at AA+, Rating under watch with developing implications. (Image: concorindia.com)
Jubilant Industries Q1 | Loss at Rs 3.1 crore versus profit of Rs 9.6 crore, revenue at Rs 94.3 crore versus Rs 151.8 crore YoY. (Image: jubilantindustries.com)
Essar Shipping Q1 | Loss at Rs 103.22 crore versus loss Rs 20.92 crore, total income at Rs 149.40 crore versus Rs 350.22 crore YoY. (Image: essar.com)
Seacoast Shipping Services | The board of the company approved the issue of bonus shares in the ratio 2 :1. (Image: seacoastltd.com)
Happiest Minds Technologies | Anchor investors' book will open for subscription for a day on September 4. (Image: Justdial)
Trident | Normalcy in operations has been restored in manufacturing operations at Budni, Madhya Pradesh.
Ajanta Pharma | Promoter entity Aayush M Agrawal, trustee Aayush Agrawal Trust, created a pledge on 15,000 shares due to revision in margin call. (Image: Twitter)
Sandu Pharmaceuticals | The company approved issue of Rs 7.5 lakh warrants convertible into equity shares on preferential basis to non-promoters.
Panacea Biotec Q1 | Loss at Rs 33.11 crore versus loss Rs 26.51 crore, revenue at Rs 132.76 crore versus Rs 125.78 crore YoY. (Image: panaceabiotec.com)
Shubham Polyspin | The board of the company approved issuance of 1 bonus equity share for existing 1 equity share. (Image: shubhampolyspin.com)
Vodafone Idea | Company said on September 3 its board had no investment proposal to consider from US wireless carrier Verizon Communications Inc or Amazon.com Inc. Vodafone Idea's statement followed a report in local newspaper the Mint that Verizon and Amazon may invest more than $4 billion for a stake in heavily indebted Vodafone Idea.
Mahindra & Mahindra | Company on September 3 said it will acquire additional 9.12 percent stake for about Rs 12 crore in its associate firm Carnot Technologies Pvt Ltd, which provides products and services related to internet connected devices for monitoring performance of vehicles.
First Published on Sep 4, 2020 07:02 am