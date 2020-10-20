Stocks in the news | RIL, Wipro, HDFC Life, Texmaco Rail, JSW Energy, Britannia Industries, HFCL, ACC

ACC, MRPL, Bank of Baroda, Xelpmoc Design, JSW Steel, HFCL, Acrysil, KIOCL, ION Exchange (India), GNA Axles, Atul, Ramco Systems, are also among the stocks in focus today. Moneycontrol News Here is a list of stocks in the news today. Results today | Hindustan Unilever, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing, CCL Products, CRISIL, Continental Securities, DCM Shriram, Digicontent, Fischer Chemic, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Granules India, Hindustan Zinc, Indo Cotspin, Indian Energy Exchange, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kajaria Ceramics, Ashika Credit Capital, Mahindra CIE Automotive, Maharashtra Scooters, Oriental Aromatics, Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals, Ramkrishna Forgings, Sayaji Hotels, Shiva Cement, Simplex Mills Company, Simplex Papers, Simplex Realty, Transglobe Foods and Websol Energy System Britannia Industries | The company reported 23 percent YoY increase in profit at Rs 498 crore against Rs 404 crore, revenue rose 12 percent to Rs 3,419 crore from Rs 3,048.84 crore YoY. (Image: Reuters) Reliance Industries: Reliance Retail receives subscription amount of Rs 1,837.50 crore from TPG. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. ACC | Company reported profit at Rs 363.8 crore in Q3CY20 against Rs 302.5 crore, revenue increased to Rs 3,537.3 crore from Rs 3,528.3 crore YoY. MRPL | Company to buy 49 percent stake in ONGC Mangalore Petrochemicals from ONGC for Rs 1,220 crore. Bank of Baroda | Bank to consider capital raising via debt on October 23. (Image: PTI) Xelpmoc Design | Alpha Leon Enterprises LLP sold 71,526 equity shares in the company at Rs 251.58 per share on the NSE. (Image: xelpmoc.in) JSW Steel | Promoter entity Sahyog Holdings released pledge on 60.52 lakh equity shares, JSW Techno Project Management on 26.65 lakh equity shares and Vividh Finvest 17 lakh shares. (Image: jsw.in) HFCL | Promoter entity MN Ventures acquired additional 10 lakh shares in company. (Image: hfcl.com) Acrysil | Abbakus Growth Fund through Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 acquired 6.45 percent stake in company.Acrysil | Schock GMBH, Regen (Germany) sold entire 8.47 percent stake via open market transactions on October 14. KIOCL | Company approved buyback of up to Rs 155.92 crore, fixed buyback price at Rs 110 per share. (Image: kioclltd.in) ION Exchange (India) | Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 name appeared in September quarter shareholding with 1.7 percent stake. GNA Axles | Promoter Jasvinder Singh released a pledge on 7 lakh shares. Atul | Promoter entity Arvind Farms released a pledge on 5 lakh equity shares. Ramco Systems | Company bagged contract from Jamna Auto Industries. (Image: ramco.com) HDFC Life Insurance | Company reported profit at Rs 327.83 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 308.98 crore, net premium income rose to Rs 10,056.7 crore from Rs 7,456.87 crore YoY. Texmaco Rail | Company reported profit at Rs 1.11 crore against profit at Rs 9.2 crore, revenue fell to Rs 406.5 crore from Rs 475.9 crore YoY. (Image: texmaco.in) JSW Energy | Promoter entity Indusglobe Multiventures released pledge on 74.90 lakh equity shares.(Image: jsw.in) Wipro | Company bags 5-year application management and SIAM contract from Finland-based Co Fortum. Hexaware Tech: Trading in equity shares of company to be discontinued w.e.f November 2, 2020. Sunteck Realty | Company acquired 50 acres in emerging micro-market of Vasind, Thane. Revenue generation of Rs 1,250 crore envisaged for next 4-5 years. First Published on Oct 20, 2020 08:02 am