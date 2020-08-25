172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|in-pics-five-firms-with-zero-debt-to-equity-ratio-posted-double-digit-sales-and-profit-growth-in-fy20-5753431.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2020 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | Five firms with zero debt-to-equity ratio posted double-digit sales and profit growth in FY20

Out of these five, four stocks gained over 45 percent during the period August 25, 2019, to August 24, 2020

Ritesh Presswala
While the last quarter of the financial year 2020 was expected to be a complete washout due to COVID-induced lockdown, the corporate results for the quarter were not as bad as thought to be. There were 5 companies from the BSE500 index that posted double-digit year-on-year growth in sales and profit numbers in FY20. Another positive factor about these companies was that their debt-to-equity ratio was zero, and their cash pile + bank balance was higher than the total debt. Out of these five, four stocks gained over 45 percent during the period August 25, 2019, to August 24, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look:

Astrazeneca Pharma India | The company's year-on-year sales and profit growth numbers for FY20 were 14.21% and 32.62%, respectively. In the past one year, the stock price rose 94 percent to Rs 3,380.10 as on August 24, 2020.

Abbott India | The company's year-on-year sales and profit growth numbers for FY20 were 11.27% and 31.67%, respectively. In the past one year, the stock price rose 93 percent to Rs 16,965.00 as on August 24, 2020. Objective: To increase presence in the Indian branded generics space. Result: Expensive deal with Abbott paying 8.8 times of Piramal sales. While the acquisition strengthened Abbott’s market position and product portfolio in India, sales growth are highly unlikely to reach Abbott’s USD 2.5 billion revenue target for 2020. (Image Reuters)

Dr. Lal Pathlabs | The company's year-on-year sales and profit growth numbers for FY20 were 10.55% and 13.53%, respectively. In the past one year, the stock price rose 61 percent to Rs 1,845.10 as on August 24, 2020.

Whirlpool Of India | The company's year-on-year sales and profit growth numbers for FY20 were 11.02% and 17.01%, respectively. In the past one year, the stock price rose 46 percent to Rs 2,243.80 as on August 24, 2020.

VST Industries | The company's year-on-year sales and profit growth numbers for FY20 were 12.77% and 34.05%, respectively. In the past one year, the stock price rose 2 percent to Rs 3,463.15 as on August 24, 2020.

First Published on Aug 25, 2020 04:04 pm

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

