In pics | Five firms with zero debt-to-equity ratio posted double-digit sales and profit growth in FY20

While the last quarter of the financial year 2020 was expected to be a complete washout due to COVID-induced lockdown, the corporate results for the quarter were not as bad as thought to be. There were 5 companies from the BSE500 index that posted double-digit year-on-year growth in sales and profit numbers in FY20. Another positive factor about these companies was that their debt-to-equity ratio was zero, and their cash pile + bank balance was higher than the total debt. Out of these five, four stocks gained over 45 percent during the period August 25, 2019, to August 24, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Take a look: