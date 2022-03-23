Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 23

Benchmark indices ended lower with the Nifty below 17300 in the volatile session on March 23. At close, the Sensex was down 304.48 points or 0.53 percent at 57,684.82, and the Nifty was down 69.80 points or 0.40 percent at 17,245.70.

One 97 Communications (Paytm) | CMP: Rs 521.30 | Share price of One 97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, fell 4 percent on March 23 even after company clarifies on the BSE query. "As on date, there is no information/ announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip of the Company and which is yet not disclosed to the Stock Exchanges, " Paytm said in its statement to BSE.

Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,393.20 | The share price slipped 1 percent after the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted search operations at the company's 25 premises. The department conducted the search operations at the offices and residences of Hero MotoCorp senior management in Delhi, Gururgram and in other parts of North India. Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal’s office and residence too have gone under the I-T search operations, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.

Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 1,063.30 | The share price rose by over 2 percent on March 23 after the company has extended its trademark agreement with the UK-based Morphy Richards Limited (part of the Irish headquartered electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex), for usage of the Morphy Richards trademark for a further 15 years with effect from July 1, 2022.

Ducon Infratechnologies | CMP: Rs 22.95 | The company share price shed 4 percent on March 23 after company's board of directors approved the proposal for the spin-off of non-core business to new proposed separate wholly owned subsidiary company with the name as may be approved by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.