    Gainers & Losers: Five stocks that moved the most on March 23

    Among sectors, healthcare, metal, oil and gas, and power indices ended in the green, while selling was seen in auto, bank, capital goods and FMCG stocks.

    Rakesh Patil
    March 23, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST
    Benchmark indices ended lower with Nifty below 17300 in the volatile session on March 23. At close, the Sensex was down 304.48 points or 0.53% at 57,684.82, and the Nifty was down 69.80 points or 0.40% at 17,245.70.
    Benchmark indices ended lower with the Nifty below 17300 in the volatile session on March 23. At close, the Sensex was down 304.48 points or 0.53 percent at 57,684.82, and the Nifty was down 69.80 points or 0.40 percent at 17,245.70.
    Paytm
    One 97 Communications (Paytm) | CMP: Rs 521.30 | Share price of One 97 Communications, the parent firm of Paytm, fell 4 percent on March 23 even after company clarifies on the BSE query. "As on date, there is no information/ announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the price/ volume behaviour in the scrip of the Company and which is yet not disclosed to the Stock Exchanges, " Paytm said in its statement to BSE.
    Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,393.20 | The share price slipped 1 percent after the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted search operations at the company's 25 premises. The department conducted the search operations at the offices and residences of Hero MotoCorp senior management in Delhi, Gururgram and in other parts of North India. Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal’s office and residence too have gone under the I-T search operations, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.
    Hero MotoCorp | CMP: Rs 2,393.20 | The share price slipped 1 percent after the Income Tax (I-T) department conducted search operations at the company's 25 premises. The department conducted the search operations at the offices and residences of Hero MotoCorp senior management in Delhi, Gururgram and in other parts of North India. Hero MotoCorp CMD Pawan Munjal's office and residence too have gone under the I-T search operations, CNBC-TV18 reported, quoting sources.
    Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 1,063.30 | The share price rose by over 2 percent on March 23 after the company has extended its trademark agreement with the UK-based Morphy Richards Limited (part of the Irish headquartered electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex), for usage of the Morphy Richards trademark for a further 15 years with effect from July 1, 2022.
    Bajaj Electricals | CMP: Rs 1,063.30 | The share price rose by over 2 percent on March 23 after the company has extended its trademark agreement with the UK-based Morphy Richards Limited (part of the Irish headquartered electrical appliances group Glen Dimplex), for usage of the Morphy Richards trademark for a further 15 years with effect from July 1, 2022.
    Ducon Infratechnologies | CMP: Rs 22.95 | The company share price shed 4 percent on March 23 after company's board of directors approved the proposal for spin off of non-core business to new proposed separate wholly owned subsidiary company with the name as may be approved by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.
    Ducon Infratechnologies | CMP: Rs 22.95 | The company share price shed 4 percent on March 23 after company's board of directors approved the proposal for spin off of non-core business to new proposed separate wholly owned subsidiary company with the name as may be approved by Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.
    Indian Hotels Company | CMP: Rs 216.05 | The company share price rose 3 percent on March 23 as a meeting of the QIP Committee of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers.
    Indian Hotels Company | CMP: Rs 216.05 | The company share price rose 3 percent on March 23 as a meeting of the QIP Committee of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on March 25, 2022 to consider and approve the issue price, including a discount, if any, for the equity shares to be allotted to qualified institutional buyers.
    Rakesh Patil
    first published: Mar 23, 2022 04:10 pm
