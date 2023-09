1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in green on September 5, Sensex was up 0.23 percent at 65,780.26, and the Nifty was up 0.24 percent at 19,574.90. About 2052 shares advanced, 1502 shares declined, and 139 shares remained unchanged.

2/11 Angel One Ltd. | CMP Rs 1849.95 | Shares of Angel One traded nearly 4 percent lower on September 5 despite the company announcing that its gross client acquisitions for August surged 64.9 percent over the last year and 19 percent over the last month to 7.3 lakhs. The company's client base consequently increased 46.3 percent on-year and 4.5 percent on-month to 1.64 crore in August. The broking firm's overall average daily turnover (ADTO) came in at Rs 28.4 lakh crore in August, up 0.9 percent MoM and up 129.3 percent YoY. Of this, the company's ADTO from the F&O segment stood at Rs 27.99 lakh crore, up 131 percent YoY.

3/11 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd. | CMP Rs 156.75 | Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) jumped over 1.5 percent on September 5 after the company’s joint venture emerged as the lowest bidder for a railway project worth Rs 174 crore. In the previous session, RVNL hit its all-time high of Rs 163.45 after the company announced that it had bagged orders worth Rs 604.19 crore from the Madhya Gujarat Vij Company. RVNL-MPCC JV has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for all civil engineering works (earthwork, blanketing, construction of station buildings etc.) and complete track works, including gauge conversion work between Petlad - Bhadran (22.50 kms) of Vadodara Division of Western Railway.

4/11 DLF Ltd. | CMP Rs 521.30 | Shares of DLF surged nearly 1.5 percent and also scaled a 52-week high of Rs 525.80 on September 5 after the real estate major said to have a pipeline of residential project launches worth nearly Rs 20,000 crore spread across the country scheduled for this fiscal. The DLF residential launch pipeline of close to Rs 20,000 crore is spread across Gurugram, Panchkula, Chennai and Mumbai, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer Aakash Ohri told Moneycontrol.

5/11 Zen Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs 835.50 | Shares of Zen Technologies traded 2 percent higher on September 5 on the back of winning a Rs 123.3-crore order from the defence ministry. "As of June 30, our order book amounted to Rs 542 crore. During the current quarter, we've secured orders worth Rs 733 crore, raising our total order book to Rs 1,275 crore (excluding tax)," the company said. The orders included Training Simulators worth Rs 590.96 crore, Counter Drone System worth Rs 456.11 crore and Services (Including AMC) worth Rs 228.25 crore.

6/11 Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd. | CMP Rs 1019.05 | Shares of Mrs Bectors fell over 2 percent on September 5 after the company announced the appointment of Arnav Jain as its Chief Financial Officer after the company’s board meeting on September 4. “As recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, the Board has appointed Mr. Arnav Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f. 11.08.2023.,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The company said Arnav Jain will lead the finance function.

7/11 Dilip Buildcon Ltd. | CMP Rs 322.25 | Dilip Buildcon share prices rose over 2 percent on September 5 after the company's JV bagged an order worth Rs 1,275.3 crore to be completed within 24 months. Dilip Buildcon Limited – Patel Engineering Ltd. (JV) has received a letter of acceptance (LOA) for a new project of engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, trial run and operation & maintenance for 10 years of Narmada Gambhir Multi Village Drinking Water Supply Scheme District Ujjain in a single package on a turnkey job basis, order worth Rs 1,275.30 crore.

8/11 Raymond Ltd. | CMP Rs 2172.45 | Raymond shares were up 10 percent after touching a 52-week high of Rs 2240 on September 5 after brokerages turned positive on the stock. Jefferies has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,600. The foreign brokerage firm said that Raymond has addressed investor concerns on debt. Raymond is already net cash and is set to list its lifestyle and real estate businesses separately. Motilal Oswal has a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,600. The domestic brokerage firm said that de-merger and capital infusion by the promoter are key drivers for the company. Apart from that, Raymond’s real estate business is also a growth driver. Motilal Oswal expects revenues to grow at a CAGR of 11 percent and EBITDA to grow at a CAGR of 12 percent over FY23-27.

9/11 TCNC Clothing Co Ltd. | CMP Rs 387.40 | Shares of TCNS Clothing were up 4.5 percent on September 5, despite portfolio investor Nalanda India Equity Fund offloading a 1.4 percent stake in the clothing manufacturer on 4th September. According to BSE bulk deals data, foreign portfolio investor Nalanda India Equity Fund sold 8,89,635 equity shares or a 1.4 percent stake in TCNS Clothing, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 370.03 per share. As of June 2023, Nalanda India held a 6.84% stake in TCNS.

10/11 Satia Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs 136.55 | Shares of Satia Industries rose 5 percent intraday on September 5 after the company bagged major contracts for the supply of paper for printing textbooks from Orissa, Himachal Pradesh and West Bengal for a total value of Rs 96.50 crore. This demonstrates buyers’ trust in Satia’s potential to fulfil the upcoming enhanced demand of writing and printing paper with the New Education policy, the company said in an exchange filing. By close the share ended flat.