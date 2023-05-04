Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on May 4

1/11 The market shunned the sluggishness of the early trade to close almost a percent higher on May 4. The Sensex zoomed 555 points to 61,749 and the Nifty gained 166 points to touch 18,255.80. About 2,195 shares advanced, 1,242 declined and 110 remained unchanged. Take a look at the top gainers and losers of the day:

2/11 Petronet LNG | CMP: Rs 227.05 | The shares of Petronet LNG slumped 4 percent after the liquified natural gas importer posted an 18.1 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit at Rs 614.25 crore for the March quarter, dented by weak operating numbers.

3/11 Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company | CMP: Rs 950.40 | The Murugappa Group firm Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company closed nearly 7 percent higher after reporting higher-than-expected earnings. The firm reported a 24 percent increase in standalone net profit, amounting to Rs 853 crore, in the March quarter, up from Rs 690 crore last year.

4/11 Patel Engineering Ltd | CMP: Rs 23.25 | Patel Engineering Limited zoomed 12 percent before paring some of the gains to close 9.4 percent higher after the company along with joint venture partners bagged Rs 311.13-crore Tumkur branch canal and Rs 998.75-crore Sher micro–irrigation projects. The share of Patel Engineering Limited in these two orders aggregates to Rs. 508.24 crore.

5/11 GR Infraprojects Ltd | CMP: Rs 1012 | Shares of GR Infraprojects gained 2 percent after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the construction of a stretch of a four‐lane highway with paved shoulders in Kausambhi, Uttar Pradesh. It will be constructed on hybrid annuity mode, the company said in a BSE filling.

6/11 Rane Engine Valve Ltd | CMP: Rs 260.50 | The shares of Rane Engine Valves soared 20 percent to hit the upper circuit at Rs 262.25 after the company posted positive earnings for Q4 FY23. The manufacturer of engine valves, guides and tappets reported a net profit of Rs 4.9 crore in the March quarter of the financial year 2022-23 against a loss of Rs 0.01 crore in Q4 of FY22.

7/11 ABB India Ltd | CMP: Rs 3,654 | Shares of ABB India rallied 5 percent on the back of strong earnings for the first quarter of the calendar year 2023. It reported a post-tax profit of Rs 245 crore at the end of Q1 as against Rs 149 crore last year on a like-to-like basis, without any exceptional items.

8/11 BEML | CMP: Rs 1,389 | The BEML share price gained more than 9 percent to climb to a two-and-a-half-month high on May 4 after the formation of a triple bottom kind of pattern on the daily scale, indicating the buyers have taken control of the price from sellers.

9/11 Dabur India | CMP: Rs 529.60 | Dabur India’s shares dropped around 1.5 percent after it reported a 0.5 percent decline in net profit at Rs 292.7 crore in the March quarter from Rs 294.3 crore in the year-ago period. On the operating front, EBITDA fell 9.6 percent YoY to Rs 410 crore.

10/11 Bajaj Consumer Care | CMP: Rs 170.90 | Bajaj Consumer Care limited gained close to 4 percent after the company reported a 13 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023 as against Rs 36 crore in the year-ago period.