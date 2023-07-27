Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 27

1/11 The equity benchmarks closed in the red on July 27, with the Sensex ending 0.66 percent lower at 66,266.82, and the Nifty ending 0.60 percent lower at 19,659.90. About 1,746 shares advanced, 1,710 declined and 134 remained unchanged.

2/11 Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd. | CMP Rs 1,447.40 | Mahindra and Mahindra shares nosedived over 6 percent on July 27 after six lakh crore shares changed hands on the NSE. The biggest single-day drop for M&M since February 2022 came a day after the company confirmed acquiring a 3.53 percent stake in private lender RBL Bank for Rs 417 crore.

3/11 Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. | CMP Rs 835.55 | The stock surged nearly 6 percent after the company announced the setting up of a wholly-owned subsidiary, Auro Pharma LLC, in Russia. The subsidiary will be used to carry out Aurobindo's pharma business in the Russian market. The company will invest $100 million in the subsidiary. The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 846.50 during the day following the annoucement.

4/11 Colgate Palmolive (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs 2001.90 | Shares of Colgate Palmolive jumped over 6 percent on July 27 on robust Q1 results, as the household and personal products company's June numbers were better than expected. The oral care company recorded a 10.6 percent year-on-year growth in revenue from operations at Rs 1,323.67 crore in quarter, with domestic sales growth at 12.3 percent and toothpaste sales rising double-digit. Profit grew by 30.5 percent to Rs 273.7 crore compared to the year-ago period, backed by strong top line and operating performance.

5/11 Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd | CMP Rs 126.00 | Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) dropped 6 percent on July 27, as the government launched an offer for sale (OFS) to pare stake by up to 5.36 percent. The OFS at Rs 119 a share is at more than an 11 percent discount to the closing price of Rs 134.40 on July 26. The government is looking to raise around Rs 1,330 crore. The OFS will be open for non-retail and retail investors on July 27 and July 28, respectively. The government plans to offload 11.17 crore shares in the rail PSU.

6/11 Cipla Ltd. | CMP Rs 1171.45 | Shares of pharmaceutical major Cipla zoomed nearly 10 percent on July 27 after the company's earnings for the April-June period surpassed the Street's expectations. Several brokerages also raised their price targets for the stock, as they cheered the numbers. As the company's bottomline and topline topped estimates, it also prompted the management to raise the margin guidance for the current fiscal to 23 percent from 22 percent.

7/11 Ion Exchange (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs 519.65 | Shares of Ion Exchange tumbled over 6 percent after the water treatment firm's Q1 profit after tax nearly halved from the previous quarter. The company’s standalone profit after tax (PAT) for Q1 FY24 came in at Rs 38.39 crore against Rs 72.17 crore in the preceding quarter, it said in an after-market hour filing on July 26. Year on year, PAT increased by 23.36%, reaching Rs 31.12 crore. Revenue from operations declined to Rs 448.63 crore from Q4 FY23, but rose by 25.32% from the year-ago quarter. Total expenses for Q1 were Rs 407.43 crore, and Q1 profit on a consolidated basis jumped 19% YoY to Rs 33.3 crore, with revenue increasing by 25.3% to Rs 479.22 crore.

8/11 Syngene International Ltd. | CMP Rs 807.05 | Syngene International Ltd gained 6. 2 percent on July 27, a day after the contract manufacturing services firm announced a 26 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 93 crore in the June quarter. Revenue from operations in the first quarter of FY24 rose by 25.4 percent YoY to Rs 808.1 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) saw a YoY increase of 22.6 percent at Rs 212 crore. But the EBITDA margin came in at 26.2 percent, down from 26.8 percent in the year-ago quarter.

9/11 Birlasoft Ltd. | CMP Rs 402.20 | Shares of Birlasoft jumped 6 percent on July 27 after the company reported a stellar set of quarterly numbers. The company’s net profit rose nearly 23 percent QoQ to Rs 137.5 crore as compared to Rs 112.2 crore a quarter ago. Revenue rose 3 percent to Rs 1,262.7 crore. In constant currency terms, revenue was up 2.7 percent sequentially. The operating margin also expanded by 168 bps sequentially to 15.3 percent. The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 411.85 during the day.

10/11 Sasken Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs 946.65 | Sasken Technologies Limited shares fell 5 percent on July 27 following a YoY decline in revenues for the June quarter. Around 46,000 shares changed hands on the NSE, compared to the one-month average of 37,000 shares. The company reported a net profit of Rs 25 crore for the quarter, up nearly 70 percent YoY. In June 2023, the company reported a net profit of Rs 25 crore, a significant 70% increase YoY. However, revenue from operations declined 2.8% to Rs 98.5 crore from the year-ago quarter. EBITDA stood at Rs 31 crore, marking a 42% jump from the corresponding quarter last year. The company's employee cost also rose by 20% YoY to Rs 75 crore.