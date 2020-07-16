App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 04:45 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 16

All the sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap Index ended with a 0.7 percent gain, while BSE Smallcap index ended marginally lower.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on July 16 helped by the gains in the IT, pharma and banking stocks. At close, Sensex was up 419.87 points, or 1.16%, at 36471.68, and Nifty was up 121.80 points, or 1.15%, at 10,740. About 1,058 shares advanced, 1,512 shares declined, and 158 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 16.
Benchmark indices ended higher for the second consecutive day on July 16 helped by the gains in the IT, pharma and banking stocks. At close, Sensex was up 419.87 points, or 1.16%, at 36471.68, and Nifty was up 121.80 points, or 1.15%, at 10,740. About 1,058 shares advanced, 1,512 shares declined, and 158 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 16.

Infosys
Infosys | CMP: Rs 910 | The stock surged over 9 percent after the company declared its June quarter numbers. It posted 12.4 percent rise in the first quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 4,272 crore helped by large deals, and said its FY21 revenue is likely to grow by up to 2 percent. CLSA, Nomura and Citi have initiated a buy call on the stock and have also raised the target price on the stock.

Larsen & Toubro Infotech | CMP: Rs 2299.05 | The share price jumped almost 5 percent hitting fresh all-time high of Rs 2,340 on July 16. The company reported a 17.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 416.4 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit was down 2.6 percent.
Larsen & Toubro Infotech | CMP: Rs 2299.05 | The share price jumped almost 5 percent hitting fresh all-time high of Rs 2,340 on July 16. The company reported a 17.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 30 at Rs 416.4 crore. On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, profit was down 2.6 percent.

FEDERAL BANK
Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 52.10 | The stock was up over 4 percent after the lender reported 4.3 percent rise in its standalone net profit at Rs 400.77 crore for the first quarter. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 384.21 crore during the corresponding quarter of 2019-20. The bank's total income during April-June 2020 increased to Rs 3,932.52 crore as compared with Rs 3,620.82 crore in the year-ago period, Federal Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Titagarh Wagons | Joint venture Matiere Titagarh Bridges became wholly owned subsidiary of company after it acquired 50% stake from Matiere S.A.S., France. (Image: titagarh.in)
Titagarh Wagons | CMP: Rs 41.05 | The shares jumped 5 percent after the company acquired shares held by Matiere S.A.S., France in its subsidiary MTBPL. "We wish to inform that Titagarh Wagons Limited has acquired the shares held by Matiere S.A.S., France, representing 50 percent of the paid-up share capital of Matiere Titagarh Bridges Private Limited (MTBPL), a Joint Venture Company of TWL. As a result of the above, the shareholding of the Company in MTBPL has changed from 50% to 100% and thus MTBPL has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 14th July, 2020," the company said in a filing to the exchanges.

Vodafone
Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 7.80 | The stock plunged almost 10 percent after the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) refused to stay the sector regulator’s order asking Vodafone Idea to put on hold its RedX plan offering faster data speeds and priority services to higher-paying postpaid customers.

Yes Bank moratorium
Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 19.15 | The stock was down over 6 percent following its FPO which has been subscribed 43.75 percent so far on the second day of bidding - July 16. The public issue has received bids for more than 396.26 crore equity shares against offer size of over 909.97 crore shares (excluding anchor book portion), the data available on exchanges showed. The private sector lender intends to raise Rs 15,000 crore through its FPO which is scheduled to close on July 17. The price band for FPO has been fixed at Rs 12-13 per share, a major discount to market price.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 341.50 | The share price shed over 2 percent after the bank reported a 31.6 percent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 550 crore for the June quarter due to additional provision on standard assets amounting to Rs 750 crore for COVID-19. Net interest income for the quarter rose nearly 15 percent YoY to Rs 1,811 crore while non-interest income grew 16.9 percent to Rs 387 crore.
Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 341.50 | The share price shed over 2 percent after the bank reported a 31.6 percent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 550 crore for the June quarter due to additional provision on standard assets amounting to Rs 750 crore for COVID-19. Net interest income for the quarter rose nearly 15 percent YoY to Rs 1,811 crore while non-interest income grew 16.9 percent to Rs 387 crore.

Minda_Corporation (Image: Company website)
Minda Corporation | CMP: Rs 66.80 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the company reported a consolidated loss after tax of Rs 299.77 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of impairment charges of one of its arms that has filed for insolvency. The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 41.92 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Minda Corporation said in a regulatory filing.

Bajaj Consumer | CMP: Rs 180.45 | The stock surged 20 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 54.19 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 24.52 crore in Q4FY20. Its total revenue from operations grew 11 percent sequentially at Rs 196 crore against Rs 184 crore in the previous quarter. It had posted operational revenue of Rs 240 crore and profit of Rs 58.65 crore in the year-ago quarter, down 18 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.
Bajaj Consumer | CMP: Rs 180.45 | The stock surged 20 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 54.19 crore in Q1FY21 against Rs 24.52 crore in Q4FY20. Its total revenue from operations grew 11 percent sequentially at Rs 196 crore against Rs 184 crore in the previous quarter. It had posted operational revenue of Rs 240 crore and profit of Rs 58.65 crore in the year-ago quarter, down 18 percent and 7.6 percent, respectively.

GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 76.75 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company reported a 39 percent increase in profit after tax at Rs 40.9 crore for Q1FY21. The consolidated Q1FY21 revenue stood at Rs 5,02 crore, up 10 percent YoY despite COVID-19 challenges and consolidated Q1FY21 revenue was at Rs 4,71. 7 crore, up 20 percent YoY.
GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 76.75 | The stock price jumped 5 percent after the company reported a 39 percent increase in profit after tax at Rs 40.9 crore for Q1FY21. The consolidated Q1FY21 revenue stood at Rs 5,02 crore, up 10 percent YoY despite COVID-19 challenges and consolidated Q1FY21 revenue was at Rs 4,71. 7 crore, up 20 percent YoY.

First Published on Jul 16, 2020 04:45 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow

