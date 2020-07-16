Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 16

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 19.15 | The stock was down over 6 percent following its FPO which has been subscribed 43.75 percent so far on the second day of bidding - July 16. The public issue has received bids for more than 396.26 crore equity shares against offer size of over 909.97 crore shares (excluding anchor book portion), the data available on exchanges showed. The private sector lender intends to raise Rs 15,000 crore through its FPO which is scheduled to close on July 17. The price band for FPO has been fixed at Rs 12-13 per share, a major discount to market price.