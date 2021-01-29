Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 29

The Sensex closed 589 points, or 1.26 percent, down at 46,285.77, while the Nifty shut shop at 13,634.60, down 183 points, or 1.32 percent, on January 29. Mid and smallcap outperformed their larger peers, with BSE midcap and smallcap indices closing 0.69 percent and 0.25 percent lower..

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 262.35 | The stock ended in the red on January 29 even though the company reported a 67 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 2,906.45 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, driven by better volumes, improved product mix and cost-saving measures. Profit in year-ago period was at Rs 1,738.3 crore.

Sun Pharma | CMP: Rs 588.40 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the December quarter net profit doubled year on year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 1,852.5 crore in Q3 FY21 against Rs 913.5 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. The profit figures were above market expectations. A CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the profit at Rs 1,334 crore.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 851.90 | The share price jumped over 6 percent on January 29, the day the bank reported its Q3 numbers. The lender's net profit went down 34.3 percent to Rs 852.8 crore against Rs 1,300.2 crore (YoY). NII was up 10.8 percent at Rs 3,406.1 crore against Rs 3,074 crore (YoY). Gross NPA at Rs 3,650.6 crore against Rs 4,532.2 crore (QoQ).

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 513.70 | The share shed 2 percent on January 29, though the company's net profit was up 23.7 percent at Rs 493.5 crore against Rs 398.9 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 16 percent at Rs 2,728.8 crore against Rs 2,353 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 16.5 percent at Rs 574.2 crore against Rs 492.9 crore (YoY).

Indian Oil Corporation | CMP: Rs 93.30 | The stock ended in the green after the company reported net profit at Rs 4,916.6 crore against Rs 2,339 crore (YoY). Revenue was down 14.7 percent at Rs 1.06 lakh crore against Rs 1.25 lakh crore (YoY). EBITDA jumped 44.4 percent at Rs 9,622 crore against Rs 6,663 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 9 percent against 5.3 percent (YoY). The Board announced a dividend of Rs 7.5 per share.

Shriram Transport Finance | CMP: Rs 1,292 | The share price jumped over 16 percent after CLSA upgraded the stock to buy from outperform and raised target to Rs 1,450 from Rs 1,400 per share.

TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 557.10 | The stock price gained over 5 percent after the company reported an 84.7 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 289.69 crore for the third quarter ended December on the back of higher sales. Consolidated revenue from operations increased to Rs 6,094.91 crore for the third quarter as against Rs 4,765.99 crore in the same period of 2019-20.

Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 4,613.55 | The share shed over 5 percent despite the pharma major reporting net profit at Rs 20 crore against a loss of Rs 569.7 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 12 percent at Rs 4,929.6 crore against Rs 4,383.8 crore (YoY). EBITDA gained 10.4 percent at Rs 1,185 crore against Rs 1,074 crore (YoY). EBITDA margin at 24 percent against 24.5 percent (YoY).

Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 1,530 | The stock gained 2 percent after the firm reported a 37.5 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 120.9 crore for the December 2020 quarter. The company had registered a profit of Rs 87.9 crore in the year-ago period, Persistent Systems said in a regulatory filing. Revenue from operations grew 16.5 percent to Rs 1,075.3 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 922.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.