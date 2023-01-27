Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 27

1/11 The benchmark indices ended deep in the red on January 27 as selling continued unabated. At close, the Sensex was down 874.16 points or 1.45% at 59,330.90, and the Nifty was down 287.70 points or 1.61% at 17,604.30.

2/11 Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 445.25 | The scrip jumped more than 6 percent after the auto major reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 against a loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 88,488.59 crore, up 22.51 percent from Rs 72,229.29 crore in the same quarter last year, Tata Motors said in an exchange filing.

3/11 Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,355 | The share price ended in the green in weak market conditions. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted an inspection at the company’s API Facility at JNPC, Visakhapatnam from January 23, 2023 to January 27, 2023 and was completed with zero observations, the firm said.

4/11 Patanjali Foods | CMP: Rs 1,104.20 | The stock hit 5 a percent lower circuit on January 27. Patanjali Foods has reported a 16% year-on-year increase in profit at Rs 269.2 crore for the December FY23 quarter despite a weak operating performance, aided by higher topline, other income and lower finance cost. Revenue grew by 26.2% YoY to Rs 7,927 crore compared to the year-ago period. EBITDA was down by 12.4% to Rs 368 crore compared to the corresponding period last fiscal.

5/11 Chennai Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 242.50 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company reported a 751% sequential rise in consolidated profit at Rs 144.2 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, driven by healthy operating performance. Consolidated revenue at Rs 16,054 crore for the quarter increased by 18% over the previous quarter.

6/11 Glenmark Pharma | CMP: Rs 382.20 | The scrip shed over 4 percent on January 27. The company posted a net profit at Rs 105 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 against Rs 104 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 3.5% YoY at Rs 540.7 crore from Rs 522.5 crore.

7/11 Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,312.45 | The stock price added over 2 percent after research house Macquarie kept "outperform" rating on the stock with a target at Rs 4,915 a share as Q3 revenue/EBITDA/PAT beat estimates by 9 percent/37 percent/35 percent, respectively.

8/11 Amara Raja Batteries | CMP: Rs 575 | The share price ended in the green after the firm registered a 53% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 221.9 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, backed by healthy topline and operating performance. Revenue grew by 11.5% to Rs 2,638 crore compared to the year-ago period driven by healthy volume growth in the automotive sector in both OEM and Aftermarket segments.

9/11 Dixon Technologies | CMP: Rs 2,728 | The scrip crashed over 18 percent after the electronics manufacturing services firm cut its FY23 revenue guidance to Rs 12,200 crore ‐Rs 12,700 crore from Rs 15,000 crore following a weak October-December quarter. The company's revenue from operations fell 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,405 crore while its net profit grew 13 percent to Rs 52 crore. Operating margins improved from 3.4 percent to 4.7 percent.

10/11 Blue Dart | CMP: Rs 6,540 | The stock declined 3 percent after the firm reported a 28.2% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 88.66 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue for the quarter however grew by 6.6% to Rs 1,337 crore compared to the year-ago period. At the operating level, EBITDA drops 16.7% YoY to Rs 228 crore with the margin falling 470 bps to 17.1% compared to the year-ago period.