1/11 The Sensex was down 676.53 points or 1.02% at 65,782.78, and the Nifty was down 207.00 points or 1.05% at 19,526.50. About 1184 shares advanced, 2301 shares declined, and 131 shares were unchanged.

2/11 SpiceJet | CMP Rs 31.55 | The stock traded 7.64 percent higher on August 2 after the beleaguered airline seeks shareholders’ approval to offer a 5.91 percent stake to Carlyle Aviation Partners, which is the aircraft financing unit of the Carlyle Group.

3/11 Hero MotoCorp | CMP Rs 2,993 | Shares of Hero MotoCorp Limited extended losses on Wednesday, falling nearly 4 percent on August 2. The automobile major has fallen 6 percent in the previous two trading sessions after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of Pawan Munjal, Chairman of Hero MotoCorp, after taking cognisance of a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) case.

4/11 Redington | CMP Rs 164 | Shares of Redington Ltd slipped 10.5 percent on August 2, after the company’s June quarter net profit declined year-on-year. Technology solutions provider Redington Ltd reported a 21.2 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit at Rs 248.8 crore for Q1FY24 as against Rs 315.8 crore reported in the corresponding period last year.

5/11 Sula Vineyards | CMP Rs 474 | Sula shares dropped 8 percent after the winemaker said it had received a demand notice from the Maharashtra excise department. The excise duty demand is for Rs 115 crore, the company said in its stock exchange filing. The excise duty is equivalent to Sula Vineyards total revenue in FY23 which was Rs 114 crore. However, Sula Vineyards said that this order will not affect the existing business or activities of the company.

6/11 Thyrocare Technologies | CMP Rs 581 | Shares fell nearly 2 percent on August 2, a day after the company reported a disappointing set of earnings for the April-June quarter FY24, marked by a decline in profit.

7/11 Prism Johnson | CMP Rs 129 | Shares of Prism Johnson gained 4 percent on August 2 after the company reported strong growth in profit and EBITDA. Its net profit came in at Rs 20.8 crore as compared to a loss of Rs 16 crore posted a year ago. Whereas, revenue rose 7 percent YoY to Rs 1,942.2 crore from Rs 1,811.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, on the back of strong demand. The stock pared gains as the stock rose 6 percent in the early trade.

8/11 Sansera Engineering | CMP Rs 961 | Shares traded 1.2 percent higher on August 2. Quarterly net profit rose 31.1 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 44.7 crore. Revenue from operations jumped 24 percent to Rs 660 crore YoY. The stock also hit a new 52-week high after gaining 4 percent.

9/11 Snowman Logistics | CMP Rs 49.6 | Snowman traded 0.5 percent lower after a surge 6 percent on August 2, hitting a 52-week high at Rs 52.90. The company reported robust quarterly performance in the first quarter. Revenue came in at Rs 128.8 crore during the June quarter, a significant jump from Rs 87.3 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

10/11 SAT Industries | CMP Rs 106 | Shares of SAT industries rose nearly 1 percent on August 2 after its subsidiary company Aeroflex Industries received clearance from the Securities Exchange Board of India for its initial public offering (IPO). Aeroflex, which manufactures stainless steel flexible flow solutions, filed a draft red herring prospectus with Sebi in April to raise around Rs 350 crore.