Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on July 28

Among sectors, except metal index added over 1 percent and IT index rose 0.2 percent, however, selling was seen in the auto, bank, energy and pharma sectors.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 7,145 | The share price ended in the red on July 28. The automaker posted its June quarter net profit at Rs 440.8 crore against a Rs 249.4 crore loss in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the quarter jumped more than four times to Rs 17,770.7 crore against Rs 4,106.5 crore in Q1FY21. Q1FY22 EBITDA came at Rs 821 crore versus an EBITDA loss of Rs 863.4 crore last year.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 567.80 | The share jumped over 5 percent after the telecom major announced revisions to its prepaid plans, raising its entry-level pricing by nearly 60 percent. The telecom operator said it has discontinued its Rs 49 entry level prepaid recharge. The company's prepaid packs would now start from the Rs 79 smart recharge and offer up to four times more outgoing minutes of usage to customers along with double data, Airtel said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's Labs | CMP: Rs 4,720 | The stock price shed over 2 percent after the pharma major reported a consolidated profit of Rs 570.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2021, a 1.5 percent drop from the year-ago period, hit by lower operating profit and income. Profit in the June 2020 quarter stood at Rs 579.3 crore. Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to neutral from outperform and has cut target to Rs 4,900 from Rs 5,200 per share.

Century Textiles & Industries | CMP: Rs 804.90 | The stock surged 18 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 21.6 crore against loss of Rs 40 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue came in at Rs 841 crore against Rs 400 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs 106.1 crore against Rs 20.4 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA margin came in at 12.6 percent against 5.1 percent (YoY).

Torrent Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 3,085 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the pharma company reported a 2.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q1FY22 net profit at Rs 330 crore, helped by India formulation, despite steep fall in US revenues. The Ahmedabad-based drug maker reported Rs 321 crore net profit in the corresponding period of previous year. Total revenues rose 4 percent YoY to Rs 2,134 crore in Q1FY19, compared to previous year's Rs 2,056 crore.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 285 | The share shed over 2 percent after the company said it is looking to increase prices of its entire range of passenger vehicles from next week as it aims to offset the steep rise in procurement cost of essential materials like steel and precious metals, as per a top company official.

Mahindra Lifespace | CMP: Rs 773.75 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company reported consolidated net loss was at Rs 14 crore versus loss of Rs 20 crore. Its revenue was at Rs 148.2 crore versus Rs 14.3 crore, YoY.

BLS International | CMP: Rs 151.95 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company posted profit for the quarter ended June 2021. It has reported net profit of Rs 20.25 crore for Q1 FY22 against loss of Rs 0.8 crore in Q1FY21. The revenue from operation was at Rs 178.53 crore versus Rs 52.14 crore, YoY.

SRF | CMP: Rs 7,740 | The scrip ended in the green after the company's net profit came in at Rs 395.3 crore against Rs 177.1 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 74.7 percent at Rs 2,699.4 crore against Rs 1,545 crore (YoY). EBITDA grew 84.9 percent at Rs 671.5 crore against Rs 363.2 crore (YoY) while EBITDA margin stood at 24.9 percent against 23.5 percent (YoY).