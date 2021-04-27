MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 27

All the sectoral indices ended in the green, while BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each.

Rakesh Patil
April 27, 2021 / 04:37 PM IST
Benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row with Nifty above 14,600 led by the metal and financial names. The Sensex rose 557.63 points or 1.15% to end at 48,944.14, while Nifty added 168 points or 1.16% to close at 14653.
The benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row with the Nifty above 14,600, helped by metal and financial names. The Sensex rose 557.63 points, or 1.15%, to end at 48,944.14, while the Nifty added 168 points, or 1.16%, to close at 14,653.
Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 6,558.20 | Maruti Suzuki India share price slipped over a percent after company reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit for the quarter ended March 2021. Profit during the quarter fell to Rs 1,166.1 crore compared to Rs 1,291.7 crore in the corresponding period. Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 24,023.7 crore, up 32 percent versus Rs 18,198.7 crore.
Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 6,558.20 | Maruti Suzuki India share price slipped over a percent after the company reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit for the quarter ended March 2021. Profit during the quarter fell to Rs 1,166.1 crore compared to Rs 1,291.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 24,023.7 crore, up 32 percent versus Rs 18,198.7 crore.
Castrol India | CMP: Rs 127.90 | Company share price gained 2 percent after company reported near doubling of net income for the quarter to March at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 688 crore a year ago.
Castrol India | CMP: Rs 127.90 | The share gained 2 percent after the company reported near doubling of net income for the March quarter at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 688 crore a year ago.
Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 52.20 | The company share price slipped more than 4 percent as company posted a loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 64.1 crore from Rs 60.98 crore in the yea-ago.
Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 52.20 | The stock slipped more than 4 percent as the company posted a loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 64.1 crore from Rs 60.98 crore in the yea-ago.
Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 195.70 | Gateway Distriparks share price rose 13 percent after company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended March 2021. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 46.1 crore in the quarter ended March 2021 against Rs 11.1 crore, while revenue was up 17.1% to Rs 350.3 crore versus Rs 299.1 crore in the year-ago.
Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 195.70 | Gateway Distriparks share price rose 13 percent after the company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 46.1 crore in the quarter against Rs 11.1 crore in year-ago period. Revenue was up 17.1 percent to Rs 350.3 crore from Rs 299.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Goldiam International | CMP: Rs 360 | Share price jumped over 3 percent after the company received export orders worth Rs 70 crore. The order is for the manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery. The said order will be delivered within 100 days.
Goldiam International | CMP: Rs 360 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after the company received export orders worth Rs 70 crore. The order is for the manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery. The order will be delivered within 100 days.
Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 699.30 | Share price ended lower, the day on which the company is expected to announce its March quarter earnings. Private sector lender is likely to report a standalone profit in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, against a loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the corresponding period. The lower provisions are expected to support profitability.
Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 699.30 | The share price ended lower on the day the company is expected to announce its March quarter earnings. Private sector lender is likely to report a standalone profit in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the corresponding period. The lower provisions are expected to support profitability.
Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 450.35 | Share touched 52-week high of Rs 455.95 and gained nearly 2 percent after company accepted a binding offer from Worldone, to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company.
Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 450.35 | The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 455.95 and gained nearly 2 percent after the company accepted a binding offer from Worldone to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company.
HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 678.60 | Share price fell over 3 percent despite company posted a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. During the quarter, the life insurer collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period.
HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 678.60 | The share price fell over 3 percent despite the company posting a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. During the quarter, the life insurer collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period.
Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 969.25 | Share price ended higher, a day after the software services company reported a 17.4 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The profit in the previous quarter was at Rs 1,309.8 crore.
Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 969.25 | The share price ended higher a day after the software services company reported a 17.4 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The profit in the previous quarter was at Rs 1,309.8 crore.
Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 318.70 | The company share price gained 4.7 percent after company posted 85.3 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 2,481 crore versus Rs 1,339 crore and revenue was up 58.2% at Rs 6,947 crore versus Rs 4,392 crore.
Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 318.70 | The share price gained 4.7 percent after the company posted 85.3 percent jump in its Q4 net profit at Rs 2,481 crore versus Rs 1,339 crore and revenue was up 58.2 percent at Rs 6,947 crore versus Rs 4,392 crore.
Rakesh Patil
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Apr 27, 2021 04:37 pm

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.