Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved most on April 27

The benchmark indices ended higher for the second day in a row with the Nifty above 14,600, helped by metal and financial names. The Sensex rose 557.63 points, or 1.15%, to end at 48,944.14, while the Nifty added 168 points, or 1.16%, to close at 14,653.

Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 6,558.20 | Maruti Suzuki India share price slipped over a percent after the company reported a 9.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in profit for the quarter ended March 2021. Profit during the quarter fell to Rs 1,166.1 crore compared to Rs 1,291.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations in Q4 FY21 stood at Rs 24,023.7 crore, up 32 percent versus Rs 18,198.7 crore.

Castrol India | CMP: Rs 127.90 | The share gained 2 percent after the company reported near doubling of net income for the March quarter at Rs 243.6 crore as against Rs 125.2 crore a year ago. Its revenue grew to Rs 1,138.7 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 688 crore a year ago.

Snowman Logistics | CMP: Rs 52.20 | The stock slipped more than 4 percent as the company posted a loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 64.1 crore from Rs 60.98 crore in the yea-ago.

Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 195.70 | Gateway Distriparks share price rose 13 percent after the company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company's consolidated net profit rose to Rs 46.1 crore in the quarter against Rs 11.1 crore in year-ago period. Revenue was up 17.1 percent to Rs 350.3 crore from Rs 299.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Goldiam International | CMP: Rs 360 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after the company received export orders worth Rs 70 crore. The order is for the manufacturing of diamond-studded designed gold jewellery. The order will be delivered within 100 days.

Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 699.30 | The share price ended lower on the day the company is expected to announce its March quarter earnings. Private sector lender is likely to report a standalone profit in the range of Rs 1,500-3,000 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 against a loss of Rs 1,387.8 crore in the corresponding period. The lower provisions are expected to support profitability.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 450.35 | The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 455.95 and gained nearly 2 percent after the company accepted a binding offer from Worldone to divest its 96.42 percent stake in Jindal Power (JPL), a material subsidiary of the company.

HDFC Life Insurance | CMP: Rs 678.60 | The share price fell over 3 percent despite the company posting a 2.3 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its March quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 319.06 crore. During the quarter, the life insurer collected new premiums of Rs 434.47 crore as against Rs 298.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 969.25 | The share price ended higher a day after the software services company reported a 17.4 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for the quarter ended March 2021. The profit in the previous quarter was at Rs 1,309.8 crore.