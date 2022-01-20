Foreign investors bet on 76 smallcaps, 7 of them triple investor wealth in a year

In 2021, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers of Indian equities worth about Rs 25,750 crore. The benchmark index Sensex gained about 22 percent during the same period and BSE Smallcap Index gained about 25 percent. Moneycontrol's analysis of BSE small-caps stocks shows there are about 76 companies where FIIs have consistently increased their stake in each of the four quarters of 2021. Interestingly, 26 out these 76 stocks have at least doubled investor wealth in the last one year and 7 of them turned multibaggers. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Retail investors and traders take cues from big institutional investors for stock ideas.

Saregama India | In the last one year, the stock has gained 514 percent to Rs 5,267 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 858 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 6.94%, June quarter: 7.36%, September quarter: 9.52%, and December quarter: 16.55%.

Man InfraConstruction Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has gained 406 percent to Rs 118 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 23 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 0.03%, June quarter: 0.04%, September quarter: 0.25%, and December quarter: 0.86%.

K.P.R. Mill Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has gained 313 percent to Rs 744 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 180 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 2.15%, June quarter: 2.65%, September quarter: 3.09%, and December quarter: 3.58%.

Cosmo Films Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has gained 283 percent to Rs 1691 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 441 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 3.46%, June quarter: 3.99%, September quarter: 4.53%, and December quarter: 5.45%.

Renaissance Global Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has gained 229 percent to Rs 997 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 303 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 0.58%, June quarter: 0.75%, September quarter: 1.36%, and December quarter: 1.67%.

Panama Petrochem Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has gained 218 percent to Rs 311 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 98 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 1.82%, June quarter: 2.24%, September quarter: 3.35%, and December quarter: 3.89%.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd. | In the last one year, the stock has gained 212 percent to Rs 96 as of January 19, 2022, from Rs 31 as of January 19, 2021. FIIs increased their holding in each quarter of 2021 - March quarter: 0.38%, June quarter: 2.24%, September quarter: 2.76%, and December quarter: 4.09%.