F&O expiry: These 4 stocks have given at least 10% return in last 3 series

The four stocks that were winners in last 3 series were M&M, Vodafone Idea, Balkrishna Industries and Aurobindo Pharma Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala 1/5 Nifty traded volatile on the day of June F&O expiry. There are four Nifty stocks that have given at least 10 percent return in each of the last three series (April, May, and June series), Moneycontrol's analysis showed. Following are the stocks: 2/5 Aurobindo Pharma's Price performance in April Series: 73.17 percent | May Series: 14.08 percent | June Series: 10.93 percent. 3/5 Balkrishna Industries Price performance in April Series: 14.14 percent | May Series: 18.28 percent | June Series: 13.55 percent. 4/5 Mahindra & Mahindra Price performance in April Series: 28.42 percent | May Series: 20.11 percent | June Series: 17.02 percent. 5/5 Vodafone Idea Price performance in April Series: 29.23 percent | May Series: 38.10 percent | June Series: 68.97 percent. First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:05 pm