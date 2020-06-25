App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

F&O expiry: These 4 stocks have given at least 10% return in last 3 series

The four stocks that were winners in last 3 series were M&M, Vodafone Idea, Balkrishna Industries and Aurobindo Pharma

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
The NSE Nifty trade weak ahead of June F&O expiry. Moneycontrol analysis F&O list stocks performance in the cash market in the last three F&O series (which is April, May, and June). Interestingly, there are 4 F&O stocks that have given at least a 10 percent return in each of the last three series.
1/5

Nifty traded volatile on the day of June F&O expiry. There are four Nifty stocks that have given at least 10 percent return in each of the last three series (April, May, and June series), Moneycontrol's analysis showed. Following are the stocks:

Aurobindo Pharma's Price performance in April Series: 73.17 percent | May Series: 14.08 percent | June Series: 10.93 percent.
2/5

Aurobindo Pharma's Price performance in April Series: 73.17 percent | May Series: 14.08 percent | June Series: 10.93 percent.

Balkrishna Industries Price performance in April Series: 14.14 percent | May Series: 18.28 percent | June Series: 13.55 percent.
3/5

Balkrishna Industries Price performance in April Series: 14.14 percent | May Series: 18.28 percent | June Series: 13.55 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Price performance in April Series: 28.42 percent | May Series: 20.11 percent | June Series: 17.02 percent.
4/5

Mahindra & Mahindra Price performance in April Series: 28.42 percent | May Series: 20.11 percent | June Series: 17.02 percent.

Vodafone Idea Price performance in April Series: 29.23 percent | May Series: 38.10 percent | June Series: 68.97 percent.
5/5

Vodafone Idea Price performance in April Series: 29.23 percent | May Series: 38.10 percent | June Series: 68.97 percent.

tags #(M&M #Aurobindo Pharma #Balkrishna Industries #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch #Vodafone Idea Limited

