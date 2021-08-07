Favourite of MFs, these 7 stocks have turned multibagger in 2021

Investors like small-cap stocks for higher returns on their investment but choosing the right ones is not easy. The BSE smallcap index, for instance, has around 650 stocks, making it difficult to pick value stocks. One way to zero-in on them is by keeping a watch on where institutional investors like mutual funds and foreign institutional investors park their money.



Moneycontrol drew up a list of stocks in which mutual funds have consistently raised stake every quarter over the last year. From the small-cap pack, 26 stocks saw consistent buying. Seven of these doubled investors’ wealth in the first seven months of 2021. (Data Source: ACE Equity). According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis 6, 0ut of these 7 stocks have more strengthen points than weaknesses.

Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd. | In 2021, the stock price has risen 220 percent to Rs 1522 a share from Rs 476 on December 31, 2020. In September 2020 quarter, MFs increased their shareholding to 0.17 percent in December 2020 0.42 percent, in March 2021 0.46 percent and in June '21 they increased their stake to 0.86 percent.

Lux Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock price has risen 158 percent to Rs 4211 a share from Rs 1630 on December 31, 2020. In September 2020 quarter, MFs increased their shareholding to 4.50 percent in December 2020 4.54 percent, in March 2021 4.77 percent and in June '21 they increased their stake to 6.44 percent.

Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd. | In 2021, the stock price has risen 136 percent to Rs 792 a share from Rs 336 on December 31, 2020. In September 2020 quarter, MFs increased their shareholding to 0.24 percent in December 2020 0.41 percent, in March 2021 0.65 percent and in June '21 they increased their stake to 0.89 percent.

Tata Elxsi Ltd. | In 2021, the stock price has risen 132 percent to Rs 4261 a share from Rs 1833 on December 31, 2020. In September 2020 quarter, MFs increased their shareholding to 2.83 percent in December 2020 3.48 percent, in March 2021 3.99 percent and in June '21 they increased their stake to 4.46 percent.

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd. | In 2021, the stock price has risen 105 percent to Rs 354 a share from Rs 172 on December 31, 2020. In September 2020 quarter, MFs increased their shareholding to 9.55 percent in December 2020 12.60 percent, in March 2021 12.61 percent and in June '21 they increased their stake to 13.87 percent.

Gujarat Gas Ltd. | In 2021, the stock price has risen 105 percent to Rs 772 a share from Rs 377 on December 31, 2020. In September 2020 quarter, MFs increased their shareholding to 7.14 percent in December 2020 7.23 percent, in March 2021 7.32 percent and in June '21 they increased their stake to 7.68 percent.