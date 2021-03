The Board of Directors of the bank will meet on March 12 to consider the declaration and payment of dividend on 1,00,00,00,000 numbers, 8.10 percent non-convertible perpetual non-cumulative preference shares of face value of Rs 5 each. In a separate news development, the bank said some of its customers saw excess debits from their bank accounts on March 8 due to an error caused by a state-run bank. Kotak Mahindra bank has reversed all such excess debits, the bank said. “A PSU Bank has claimed wrong amounts in the settlement file for card transactions done at merchant establishments managed by the PSU Bank’s POS,” said Rohit Rao, Chief Communication Officer, Kotak Mahindra Group, told Moneycontrol in an email response. “This has resulted in excess debit from customers’ bank accounts on March 8. All such excess debits have already been reversed,” Rao said. Kotak did not specify the name of the PSU bank. On March 8, a few customers of the bank took to Twitter to complain of excess debits from their Kotak Mahindra Bank accounts.

Wipro | Appirio, a Wipro company, is helping National Grid transform its business with an omnichannel customer experience by unifying its engagement with 68 million customers across two continents. This global hybrid integration platform was recognized both for its positive business impact and for being among the first implementations of Runtime fabric for MuleSoft in the US. Appirio continues to work with National Grid to create a unified customer experience for 8 million customers across three US states, five clouds, and eight subsidiary companies, as well as 60 million customers in the UK.

Gabriel India | KYB Corporation sold 8,99,847 equity shares in the company at Rs 120.64 per share on the NSE. (Image: anandgroupindia.com)

Nava Bharat Ventures | Nava Bharat Ventures acquired 16,71,367 shares of itself at Rs 68.82 per share on the NSE. (Image: CNBCTV18)

Greenpanel Industries | Jwalamukhi Investment Holdings sold 25,21,711 equity shares in the company at Rs 167.67 per share on the NSE and 13,29,236 shares at Rs 167.03 per share on the BSE.

Dhunseri Ventures | The company divested its entire shareholding of 25 percent in Tastetaria Foods in favour of its existing JV partner Choicest Enterprises (CEL) of Ambuja Neotia group. Consequent to the stake sale, Tastetaria Foods has ceased to be the company's joint venture company.

Zodiac Clothing | Pari Washington India Master Fund exited the company by selling entire 2.3 percent equity stake via open market transaction.

Biocon | Biocon Biologics (BBL) has approved allotment of 1,97,99,305 equity shares at an issue price of Rs 280.31 per share to the investor. The subscription money aggregating to around Rs 555 crore have been received by BBL from Beta Oryx, a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADQ. (Image: Reuters)

Ankit Metal & Power | Suresh Kumar Patni has resigned from the post of Chairman and Director of the company with immediate effect.

BPCL | The country’s second biggest state refiner which is one of the key divestment candidates of the government, launched a block deal on March 8 to sell up to 4 percent of its treasury shares worth Rs 3,700 crore, sources with the knowledge of the matter told CNBC Awaaz. According to the term sheet of the deal, reviewed by CNBC Awaaz, BPCL has set a floor price of Rs 435 per share for the proposed transaction which is at a 7 percent discount to the closing price on March 8, 2021.

Rungta Irrigation | N Krishnamurthy, Joint Managing Director of the company is resigning from the Directorship of the company.

VIP Clothing | Maxwell Capital Management Pvt Ltd & PACs increased stake in the company to 53.03 percent from 53.00 percent via open market transaction.

Southern Petrochemicals | The company's plants at Tuticorin have been restarted and production resumed after completing all the jobs/activities. (Image: Facebook)