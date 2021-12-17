Buzzing Stocks: TVS Motor, Indiabulls Housing Finance, ICICI Bank and other stocks in news today

Websol Energy System | India Max Investment Fund sold 3,45,835 equity shares in the company at Rs 97.89 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Indiabulls Housing Finance | BREP Asia II Indian Holding Co V (NQ) Pte Ltd acquired 1,04,82,180 equity shares in the company at Rs 262.35 per share, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte - ODI bought 27,32,476 equity shares at same price, Tosca Focus purchased 29.12 lakh equity shares at same price, Prusik Umbrella Ucits Fund Plc acquired 29.12 lakh shares at same price, Invesco Mutual Fund - India Contra Fund bought 35,10,097 equity shares at same price, and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority purchased 58 lakh shares in the company at same price on the NSE. However, promoter Sameer Gehlaut IBH Trust sold 2,98,43,200 equity shares in the company at Rs 262.35 per share, 1,25,41,432 equity shares at Rs 266.82 per share, 50 lakh shares at Rs 268.49 per share, and another promoter Inuus Infrastructure offloaded 70.28 lakh equity shares at Rs 262.35 per share. (Image: Shutterstock)

IIFL Wealth Management | Hamblin Watsa Investment Counsel Limited A/C - HWIC Asia Fund Class A Shares exited the company by selling 30,51,790 equity shares in the company at Rs 1,427.83 per share on the NSE, and 10 lakh shares at Rs 1,429.34 per share on the BSE.

Sambhaav Media | The company commenced FM Radio Broadcast at Leh (in the union territory of Ladakh) on December 16.

Engineers India | The company inked Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) for joint development of technology for large scale cultivation of algae and extraction of value-added products.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures | RSVP by Nykaa Fashion collaborated with Nikhil Thampi for new-age western-wear designers to launch- Nikhil Thampi for RSVP.

Persistent Systems | ATOSS, a Germany-based software provider for workforce management, has selected Persistent to transform its customer relationship management with the help of salesforce integrations.

Union Bank of India | Life Insurance Corporation of India acquired 2.01 percent stake in the bank via open market transactions, increasing shareholding to 5.16 percent from 3.15 percent earlier.

ICICI Bank | The bank has fully redeemed the outstanding notes for a total sum of 10,034,050,000.00 Japanese yen on December 16. These notes were issued under the Tokyo Pro-bond programme and listed at Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Greenpanel Industries | The normal operation of MDF plant at Rudrapur is expected to be resumed by December 26.

Redex Protech | The company has entered as partner in CVM Industrial Park LLP to undertake project of construct warehouses near Baroda with approximately project cost of Rs 100-125 crore.

Addi Industries | The company has executed a Sale Deed on December 16, effecting the sale of land plot area for Rs 15.29 crore.

Dhunseri Tea & Industries | The company entered into an Memorandum of Understanding for sale of 'SANTI TEA ESTATE', for Rs 6.01 crore, and entered into an Memorandum of Understanding with Warren Tea, for acquisition of Balijan North Tea Estate at Chabua, Assam.

TVS Motor Company | The company launched Marvel Spider-Man, and Thor inspired TVS NTORQ 125 scooters under the SuperSquad edition.