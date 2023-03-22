English
    Buzzing Stocks | Tata Motors, SBI Cards, Emami, and others in the news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell today

    Sandip Das
    March 22, 2023 / 07:10 AM IST
    Tata Motors: Tata Motors to raise commercial vehicles prices ahead of BS6 Phase II emission norms. The country's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles starting from April 1, 2023. The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms. The price increase will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles.
    Ashiana Housing: Ashiana Housing crosses annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore. In current month, the company has crossed its annual booking value guidance of Rs 1,100 crore for the year 2022-23. The total booking value for FY23 (upto March 20) stood at Rs 1,278.84 crore with booking area of 25.21 lakh square feet. Further, it has also received 351 expression of interest (EOIs) in phase 2 of 'Ashiana Amarah' project at Gurugram (Haryana), which consists of 224 units with saleable area 3.77 lakh square feet and the tentative sale value stood at Rs 290 crore. The conversion of EOI into booking will commence in April 2023.
    Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company: Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company appoints Ajay Bhatia as Chief Risk Officer. The Board of Directors has appointed Ajay Bhatia as the Chief Risk Officer of the company for 3 years effective April 1, 2023, in place of Shankar Subramanian. Shankar completes his term as Chief Risk Officer on March 31.
    Pidilite Industries: Pidilite Industries arm to make further investment of Rs 13.03 crore in Finemake Technologies. Subsidiary Pidilite Ventures (PVPL), formerly known as Madhumala Ventures, has agreed to make further investment up to Rs 13.03 crore in tranches over a period of time, in Finemake Technologies. Finemake will deliver technology driven high quality home interior products. The investment would be completed by subscribing to compulsorily convertible preference shares of Finemake. After conversion of preference shares and considering the existing shareholding, total shareholding of PVPL in Finemake will remain less than 45% on a fully diluted basis.
    H G Infra Engineering: H G Infra Engineering declares as L-1 bidder for redevelopment of Kanpur Central railway station in Uttar Pradesh. The company has declared as L-1 bidder by DYCE-C-CNB-Engineering/North Central Railway for redevelopment of Kanpur Central railway station at Kanpur on engineering, procurement and construction mode in Uttar Pradesh. The project bid cost is Rs 677 crore and the construction period for said project is 36 months.
    SBI Cards and Payment Services: SBI Cards and Payment Services board approves interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share for FY23. The board of directors of the company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2.50 per share (face value of Rs 10 per share) for the financial year 2022-23. The record date for determining the entitlement of payment of interim dividend is March 29.
    Asian Energy Services: Asian Energy Services bags order worth Rs 165 crore from Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, UAE. The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Svetah Energy Infrastructure FZE, UAE. The order includes operations & maintenance works (O&M) of the floating production storage and offloading system named Svetah Venetia, to be deployed for production of oil and gas in the offshore area of contract area CY-OS-90/1 (PY3 Field), located near Puducherry, on the east coast of India. The estimated value of Letter of Acceptance is around $20 million (Rs 165 crore). The primary term is proposed to be 5 years commencing from the date of readiness of Svetha Venetia to receive hydrocarbons from PY_3 Field.
    Emami: Emami board to consider share buyback on March 24. The board of directors will meet on March 24 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.
    Zydus Lifesciences: Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Tofacitinib tablets. Zydus has received final approval for Tofacitinib tablets, 5 mg and tentative approval for Tofacitinib tablets, 10 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Zydus was one of the first ANDA applicants to submit a substantially complete ANDA with a paragraph IV certification for Tofacitinib tablets, 5 mg and therefore is eligible for 180 days of shared generic drug exclusivity. Tofacitinib is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis and for the treatment of adult patients with active psoriatic arthritis. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad. Tofacitinib tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg had annual sales of $900 million in the United States, as per IQVIA MAT data on December 2022.
    Compucom Software: Compucom Software bags order from ICT Labs in Rajasthan. The company has received Letter of Acceptance from Rajasthan Council for School Education (a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking), for the order worth Rs 18.27 crore. The order includes supply and installations of computer systems, thin client, VC system, UPS and networking, electrification etc, with 5 years on-site comprehensive warranty under ICT Schools scheme.
    Samvardhana Motherson International: Samvardhana Motherson International completes acquisition of remaining 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering. The auto ancillary company has completed acquisition of remaining 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering on March 20. Company intimated exchanges on March 16 about acquisition of remaining 50% stake in Fritzmeier Motherson Cabin Engineering from F Holdings GmbH, Austria.
    BL Kashyap and Sons: BL Kashyap and Sons bags order worth Rs 313 crore from Railways Land Development Authority. The civil engineering and construction company has secured new order from domestic unrelated client 'Railways Land Development Authority' worth Rs 313 crore. The project includes development of Bijwasan railway station is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of award. Company's total order book as on date stands at Rs 2,402 crore.
    Sandip Das
