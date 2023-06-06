Buzzing Stocks: SBI Cards, BL Kashyap, JK Cement, Godrej Consumer, and others in news

1/17 SBI Cards and Payment Services: The state-run lender's board has approved raising of funds up to Rs 3,000 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The fund-raising will take place in one or more tranches, on a private placement basis.

2/17 State Bank of India: The country's largest lender said its board of directors will meet on June 9 to consider to seek approval for raising funds during FY24 via issuance of debt instruments (including capital instruments) in INR and /or foreign currency, on a private placement basis.

3/17 Wipro: The IT services company said its dynamic digital signage solution, Wipro VisionEDGE, will power Bowling Center TV (BCTV), a new digital out-of-home television network distributed across bowling centers in the United States. BCTV is a partnership between Strike Ten Entertainment, the Bowling Proprietors’ Association of America (BPAA), and Equity Sports Partners.

4/17 BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil engineering and construction company has secured new order worth Rs 147 crore, from Nzuri Pune Knowledge Park. With this, the total order book of the company stands at Rs 2774 crore till date.

5/17 JK Cement: The cement company has received board approval to sign and execute a Share Purchase Agreement with Toshali Cements for acquisition of 100% shareholding in Toshali, from all the existing shareholders. After investment of Rs 157 crore, Toshali will become a subsidiary of JK Cement, and the acquisition will help the company expand its footprint into the eastern region.

6/17 Godrej Consumer Products: The board of directors has appointed Aasif Malbari as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the FMCG company with effect from August 10, 2023. Sameer Shah ceased as the CFO of the company as he will move to a group role leading consumer investments.

7/17 R Systems International: Non-resident Indian investor Bhavook Tripathi has offloaded 3.3% stake in R Systems International during April 22 and June 4, 2023. With this, Tripathi's shareholding in the company reduced to 32.23%, from 35.53% earlier.

8/17 CSB Bank: Satish Gundewar has taken charge as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the bank, with effect from June 5.

9/17 Indian Energy Exchange: The energy exchange has achieved 8,251 MU overall volume in May, increasing 8% over a year-ago month. The price in May 2023 was Rs 4.74 per unit, declining 30% from Rs 6.76 per unit in May 2022 due to improving supply side scenario leading to increased liquidity, as well as cooler weather conditions.

10/17 Indian Metals and Ferro Alloys: Investor Fox Consulting Services Pte Ltd sold 0.37% stake or 2 lakh shares in the company via open market transactions on June 2. Fox Consulting Services' shareholding in Indian Metals reduces to 4.26%, from 4.63% earlier.

11/17 MTAR Technologies: Ahmedabad-based Plutus Wealth Management LLP has bought 13.15 lakh shares or 4.27% stake in the precision engineering company via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 1,880.02 per share, which amounted to Rs 247.22 crore. However, three promoters Usha Reddy Chigarapalli, Anitha Reddy Dwaram, and Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam sold 11.2 lakh shares or 3.64% stake in the company.

12/17 Vijaya Diagnostic Centre: Foreign portfolio investor Fidelity Investment Trust Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund has sold 11.82 lakh shares or 1.15 percent stake in Vijaya Diagnostic Centre. These shares were sold at an average price of Rs 383.63 per share. Fidelity had held 17.66 lakh shares or 1.73 percent stake in the diagnostic centre chain as of March 2023.

13/17 Sejal Glass: The company said its board has decided to withdraw the Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) offer, due to current market situation. In March, the company had intimated exchange about its proposal to issue equity shares of up to Rs 35 crore under QIP.

14/17 L&T Finance Holdings: The board meeting will be held on June 8 to consider the final dividend for the financial year 2022-23.

15/17 Chalet Hotels: The company has launched its second Hotel in Hyderabad - The Westin Hyderabad Hitec City. The addition of this 168-key property takes the total number of rooms under the company's portfolio to 2,802 keys (including subsidiaries).

16/17 Future Consumer: Ashni Biyani, Non-Executive Director, has resigned as Director of the company with effect from June 5 due to her other engagements and commitments.