MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Buzzing Stocks: RIL, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, HCL Technologies and others in news today

Stocks In the News: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

Rakesh Patil
January 14, 2022 / 08:10 AM IST
Results on January 14: HCL Technologies, Tinplate Company of India, Ashirwad Capital, Gujarat Hotels, Indokem, Infomedia Press, International Travel House, Onward Technologies, Refnol Resins & Chemicals, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation, and Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics will release quarterly earnings on January 14.
Results on January 14: HCL Technologies, Tinplate Company of India, Ashirwad Capital, Gujarat Hotels, Indokem, Infomedia Press, International Travel House, Onward Technologies, Refnol Resins & Chemicals, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation, and Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics will release quarterly earnings on January 14.
Results on January 15: HDFC Bank, Metro Brands, Datasoft Application Software, DCM Nouvelle, Richirich Inventures, Sacheta Metals, Shiva Global Agro Industries, Urja Global, and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries will release quarterly earnings on January 15.
Results on January 15: HDFC Bank, Metro Brands, Datasoft Application Software, DCM Nouvelle, Richirich Inventures, Sacheta Metals, Shiva Global Agro Industries, Urja Global, and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries will release quarterly earnings on January 15.
Mindtree: The company recorded profit at Rs 437.5 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 398.9 crore in September 2021 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 2,750 crore from Rs 2,586.2 crore QoQ.
Mindtree: The company recorded profit of Rs 437.5 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 398.9 crore in September 2021 quarter; revenue jumped to Rs 2,750 crore from Rs 2,586.2 crore QoQ.
Reliance Industries: The company signed MoU for investment of Rs 5.95 lakh crore in green energy & other projects in Gujarat.
Reliance Industries: The company signed an MoU for investment of Rs 5.95 lakh crore in green energy & other projects in Gujarat. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)
Titan Company: Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased shareholding to 4.02% (3,57,10,395 equity shares) as of December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80% (3,37,60,395 shares) as of September 2021 quarter. His wife's stake remained at 1.07% (95,40,575 shares) as of December 2021 quarter compared to September 2021 quarter.
Titan Company: Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased shareholding to 4.02% (3,57,10,395 equity shares) as of December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80% (3,37,60,395 shares) as of September 2021 quarter. His wife's stake remained at 1.07% (95,40,575 shares) as of December 2021 quarter compared to September 2021 quarter.
Tata Metaliks: The company reported lower profit at Rs 35.65 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 75.18 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 689.80 crore from Rs 526.23 crore YoY.
Tata Metaliks: The company reported lower profit at Rs 35.65 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 75.18 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 689.80 crore from Rs 526.23 crore YoY.
Datamatics Global Services: The company entered in a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services for customer management solutions.
Datamatics Global Services: The company entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services for customer management solutions.
Vikas Lifecare: The company acquired 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions, a company engaged in the business developing “smart products” including smart gas meters & power distribution solutions.
Vikas Lifecare: The company acquired 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions, engaged in the business of developing “smart products” including smart gas meters & power distribution solutions.
Tata Motors: Group global wholesales in Q3FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,85,445 units, higher by 2%, as compared to Q3 FY21.
Tata Motors: Group global wholesales in Q3FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were 2,85,445 units, higher by 2% as compared to Q3 FY21.
Plastiblends India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 11.37 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue rose to Rs 174.14 crore from Rs 160.04 crore YoY.
Plastiblends India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 11.37 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue rose to Rs 174.14 crore from Rs 160.04 crore YoY.
Easy Trip Planners: The Board recommended the bonus issue in the proportion of one equity share of Rs 2 each for every one equity share of Rs 2 each held by the shareholders of the company.
Easy Trip Planners: The Board recommended a bonus issue in the proportion of one equity share of Rs 2 each for every one equity share of Rs 2 each held by the shareholders of the company.
Hindustan Aeronautics: ICRA has upgraded company's long term rating to AAA from AA+ and also revised outlook to Stable from Positive.
Hindustan Aeronautics: ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term rating to AAA from AA+ and revised outlook to Stable from Positive.
IRCON International: The company has incorporated a subsidiary and joint venture company - Ircon Renewable Power Limited - as a special purpose vehicle, for setting up of 500 MW grid connected solar PV project awarded by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited. The company will hold 76% shareholding and 24% by Ayana Renewable Power Private Limited.
IRCON International: The company has incorporated a subsidiary and joint venture company - Ircon Renewable Power Ltd - as a special purpose vehicle, for setting up of 500 MW grid connected solar PV project awarded by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency. The company will hold 76% shareholding and 24% will be held by Ayana Renewable Power.
Rakesh Patil
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks
first published: Jan 14, 2022 08:10 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.