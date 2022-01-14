Buzzing Stocks: RIL, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, HCL Technologies and others in news today

Results on January 14: HCL Technologies, Tinplate Company of India, Ashirwad Capital, Gujarat Hotels, Indokem, Infomedia Press, International Travel House, Onward Technologies, Refnol Resins & Chemicals, Space Incubatrics Technologies, Swasti Vinayaka Art And Heritage Corporation, and Swasti Vinayaka Synthetics will release quarterly earnings on January 14.

Results on January 15: HDFC Bank, Metro Brands, Datasoft Application Software, DCM Nouvelle, Richirich Inventures, Sacheta Metals, Shiva Global Agro Industries, Urja Global, and Vishwaraj Sugar Industries will release quarterly earnings on January 15.

Mindtree: The company recorded profit of Rs 437.5 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 398.9 crore in September 2021 quarter; revenue jumped to Rs 2,750 crore from Rs 2,586.2 crore QoQ.

Reliance Industries: The company signed an MoU for investment of Rs 5.95 lakh crore in green energy & other projects in Gujarat. (Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.)

Titan Company: Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala increased shareholding to 4.02% (3,57,10,395 equity shares) as of December 2021 quarter, up from 3.80% (3,37,60,395 shares) as of September 2021 quarter. His wife's stake remained at 1.07% (95,40,575 shares) as of December 2021 quarter compared to September 2021 quarter.

Tata Metaliks: The company reported lower profit at Rs 35.65 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 75.18 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue jumped to Rs 689.80 crore from Rs 526.23 crore YoY.

Datamatics Global Services: The company entered into a long-term strategic partnership with PSI Services for customer management solutions.

Vikas Lifecare: The company acquired 75% stake in Genesis Gas Solutions, engaged in the business of developing “smart products” including smart gas meters & power distribution solutions.

Tata Motors: Group global wholesales in Q3FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were 2,85,445 units, higher by 2% as compared to Q3 FY21.

Plastiblends India: The company reported higher profit at Rs 12.07 crore in December 2021 quarter against Rs 11.37 crore in December 2020 quarter, revenue rose to Rs 174.14 crore from Rs 160.04 crore YoY.

Easy Trip Planners: The Board recommended a bonus issue in the proportion of one equity share of Rs 2 each for every one equity share of Rs 2 each held by the shareholders of the company.

Hindustan Aeronautics: ICRA has upgraded the company's long-term rating to AAA from AA+ and revised outlook to Stable from Positive.