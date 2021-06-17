Buzzing Stocks: Power Grid, Tata Steel, Aurobindo Pharma and other stocks in news today

Results on June 17 | Power Grid Corporation, Natco Pharma, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, DB Corp, Basant Agro Tech, Gyscoal Alloys, Global Vectra Helicorp, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hindustan Media Ventures, IFB Agro Industries, Indostar Capital Finance, Khadim India, Kingfa Science, Nava Bharat Ventures, Novartis India, Power Mech Projects, Royal Orchid Hotels, Siel Financial Services, and Tube Investments of India will release quarterly earnings on June 17.

Globus Spirits | Templeton Strategic Emerging Markets Fund IV LDC has been offloading shares since the last week of May. It sold another 5.63 lakh equity shares in Globus Spirits at Rs 441.7 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Kellton Tech Solutions | Lingaraju Gowda Mallikarjunappa acquired 5.35 lakh equity shares in Kellton Tech at Rs 85.24 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Ortin Laboratories | AFPL Tradelink LLP acquired 1.3 lakh equity shares in Ortin at Rs 35.97 per share, Daulatram Innani bought 80,000 equity shares at Rs 34.52, Gaurav Doshi purchased 75,000 equity shares at Rs 36.24 per share, Urmila Doshi acquired 1 lakh shares at Rs 36.3 per share, and Stock Vertex Ventures bought 50,000 shares at Rs 36.3 per share. However, investors Venkata Rama Gaddam sold 2 lakh equity shares in Ortin at Rs 34.79 per share, Venkata Ramana Gaddam offloaded 1 lakh shares at Rs 36 per share, Prabhakar Raju Alluri sold 2 lakh shares at Rs 35.35 per share, Somasubba Lakshmi Gamini sold 50,000 shares at Rs 36.3 per share, and Srinivasa Raju Alluri dumped 90,000 shares at Rs 34.62 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

Suprajit Engineering | Investors Sundaram Clayton and TVS Motor Company sold almost all their stake in the company, selling 56,62,205 equity shares at Rs 280 per share and 28,09,186 shares at Rs 280.73 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

United Drilling Tools | Investor Cairn Oil Solutions sold 10 lakh equity shares in the company at Rs 325.5 per share, the NSE bulk deals data showed.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering | The company received an order for the fabrication of above ground piping spools from Tata Projects India for one of the projects of national importance.

Minda Industries | Commercial paper of Rs 50 crore issued in March 2021 with maturity date of June 16, 2021 has been redeemed.

Nureca | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 3.89 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 2.38 crore in Q4FY20, revenue fell to Rs 31.84 crore from Rs 32.96 crore YoY.

Wipro | The company signed partnership with Exaware to develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades, and open the door to future 6G compatibility.

LG Balakrishnan & Bros | HDFC Asset Management Company acquired 2 percent stake in the company via open market transaction on June 14, increasing shareholding to 7.29 percent from 5.29 percent earlier.

Greenply Industries | Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) acquired 0.576 percent equity stake in the company via open market transaction on June 14, raising shareholding to 5.45 percent from 4.87 percent earlier.

CESC | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 429 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 378 crore in Q4FY20, revenue jumped to Rs 2,890 crore from Rs 2,621 crore YoY. The company approved a proposal for sub-division of existing 1 equity share of nominal value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of nominal value of Re 1 each.

Tata Steel | Life Insurance Corporation of India sold 2.02 percent stake in the company via open market transaction, reducing shareholding to 6.94 percent from 8.96 percent earlier.