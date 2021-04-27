Buzzing Stocks | Maruti Suzuki, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life and others that will be in focus today

Results on April 27: Axis Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ABB India, Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, HDFC Asset Management Company, Nippon Life India Asset Management, PNB Housing Finance, CHPL Industries, Cochin Malabar Estates, Gateway Distriparks, Hatsun Agro Product, Hindustan Zinc, Indag Rubber, JTL Infra, LKP Securities, Moschip Technologies, Prism Medico and Pharmacy, Sanofi India, Sanathnagar Enterprises, Sky Industries, Symphony, Syngene International, Tata Investment Corporation, TVS Motor Company, United Breweries, Vesuvius India, and VST Industries will release their quarterly earnings today.

Tech Mahindra: The company reported a 17.4 percent sequential decline in consolidated profit at Rs 1,081.4 crore for Q4 FY21. Consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 9,729.9 crore, up 0.9 percent QoQ. The company's subsidiary will acquire 100% equity shares in Eventus Solutions Group LLC.

HDFC Life Insurance Company: The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 319.06 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 311.65 crore in Q4 FY20, net premium income jumped to Rs 12,869.55 crore from Rs 10,475.95 crore in the year-ago.

Jagran Prakashan: Jagran Prakashan bought back 19,23,537 equity shares at Rs 57.84 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Paisalo Digital: State Bank of India bought 3,99,212 equity shares of Paisalo Digital at Rs 615 per share on the NSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Fine Organic Industries: SBI Mutual Fund sold 2.37 lakh equity shares of Fine Organic Industries at Rs 2,545.11 per share on the NSE and sold 2.33 lakh equity shares at Rs 2,545 per share on the BSE, the bulk deals data showed.

Snowman Logistics: The company posted a loss of Rs 0.42 crore in Q4 FY21 against a loss of Rs 1.17 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue rose to Rs 64.1 crore from Rs 60.98 crore in the yea-ago.

Schaeffler India: The company reported a profit of Rs 139.54 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 78.35 crore. Revenue rose to Rs 1,316.82 crore from Rs 928.54 crore in the yea-ago.

Wipro: The company announced the implementation of a digital experience platform for Bristol Water to modernize critical infrastructure.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Due to rising COVID cases and travel restrictions, the operation of the IRCTC Lucknow - New Delhi Tejas Express train has been suspended.

SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company reported a profit of Rs 175 crore in Q4 FY21 against Rs 84 crore in Q4 FY20. Revenue declined to Rs 2,308.68 crore from Rs 2,433.24 crore in the year-ago.

Great Eastern Shipping Company: HDFC Mutual Fund acquired 30,88,000 equity shares (2.10% of total paid up equity) via open market transactions on April 22, increasing total stake to 7.23% from 5.13% earlier.